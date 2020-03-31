Although the hallways at Dubuque Regional Humane Society are quieter than normal and more kennels are empty, the urgency to find homes for the remaining animals is greater than ever.
In an effort to reduce the spread of COVID-19, the no-kill facility closed to the public on March 18 and put its volunteer program on hiatus.
Now, a skeleton crew of six or seven oversees operations. Adoptions continue, but prospective pet owners must schedule an appointment by phone.
Animal shelters across the tri-state region have embraced similar precautions, but with reduced foot traffic and no end to the global pandemic in sight, staff and volunteers are making extra strides to clear their facilities.
“At the end of the day, we don’t want our animals to sit in cages,” said DRHS Shelter Manager Amanda Shaffer. “My main goal is getting these animals in homes. They are not going to thrive here over the course of weeks (or) months.”
The shelter has lowered adoption fees, intensified efforts to divert new admissions and encouraged community members to open their homes to fostering.
There is no evidence that pets spread the new coronavirus to other animals or humans, according to the American Veterinary Medical Association.
The society’s efforts appear to be succeeding, as the shelter’s population declined from 124 animals the day of its closure to 76 as of Monday afternoon.
“Our phones are still consistently ringing off the hook,” Shaffer said. “Now is the perfect time to come in and adopt. People are staying at home and doing work from home. They have the time to devote to a new animal.”
ESSENTIAL SERVICE
While DRHS staff continue to report to work, Shaffer worries that a potential “stay-at-home” order from Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds could lead to the facility’s closure.
Directives issued in more than half of U.S. states have shuttered businesses deemed nonessential, but animal shelters and sanctuaries generally are considered exempt.
To date, Reynolds has not indicated she intends to issue such an order, but Preston Moore, the Iowa state director for the Humane Society of the United States, said he is working to ensure that shelters are not forgotten if she does.
“We want to make sure that those employees are still able to report to work to not only help animals that are already in their care but also to continue to serve their communities with stray intake (and) wildlife rehabbers being able to still care for animals that are brought into their facilities,” Moore said.
A stay-at-home order that impacted several Pennsylvania counties did not initially classify animal sheltering as essential but later was amended after colleagues raised the issue, he said.
State regulations that limit the number of foster homes a shelter can oversee create an additional concern in Iowa, Moore said.
“Our state may need to relax the number limitation that’s in place right now, especially if things progress or become much worse,” he said.
KITTEN SEASON
Multiple shelters have downsized their populations, but anticipate a climb in intakes in the coming weeks.
With the arrival of spring comes “kitten season,” where animals, particularly cats — which resume their breeding cycle upon the conclusion of winter — start to reproduce with greater frequency.
In 2019, DRHS saw cat entries double in May alone. Other shelters report similar upswings.
“It’s going to get pretty crazy here in a few weeks,” said Dr. Cari Schaffer, executive director of the Grant County Humane Society, in Lancaster, Wis. “That, we’re going to have to play by ear and see where the human situation is at. Usually we are stocked full of kittens. … I just don’t know if we are going to be able to do that to capacity this year.”
SEEKING ASSISTANCE
Cindy Bagge, the board president of Animal Welfare Friends, a no-kill shelter located in Monticello, Iowa, said while community interest in adoption has remained consistent, monetary and volunteer assistance have declined.
“Our lives have changed because of the virus, but the needs of the shelter have not,” she said.
The facility remains at full capacity, but the board is concerned because an annual fundraising campaign has not generated the financial contributions upon which the nonprofit organization relies.
“We are managing to keep up with the strays,” Bagge said. “We still have a big need for volunteers to help with chores, particularly in the evening and also so that our (animals) can have interaction … which is such as key component for a cat or dog that is spending time in our facility.”