For a long time, Dubuque resident J.B. Priest had the vague feeling he saw the world a bit differently from those around him, finding certain things difficult that others seemed to understand naturally.
But it wasn’t until his son, Max, was diagnosed with dyslexia, a language-processing disorder that causes reading difficulties, that “everything fell into focus” for Priest, the owner and CEO of Vanguard Countertops and M&M Sales.
He saw that his son’s struggles mirrored his own, and after doing some research, he realized he, too, was dyslexic.
“It gave me a better understanding of how and why I make certain decisions,” Priest said. “Dyslexia is really a way of thinking, because dyslexic versus non-dyslexic people simply process information differently.”
Priest and his son are among the 15% to 20% of the world’s population with some form of dyslexia, according to the International Dyslexia Association.
Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque recently has begun investigating the resources available for individuals with dyslexia locally, hosting a discussion on the topic last month that drew about 30 people, including Priest.
Kelly Krause, education officer with the foundation, said while some local speech language pathologists and psychologists offer testing or services for dyslexia, the closest dedicated tutoring center for dyslexia is at least 1.5 hours away.
“When you look at just the sheer volume (of people) that may have some form of it, what we have for services just doesn’t meet the needs,” she said.
Courtney Bentley, literacy consultant and dyslexia specialist for Keystone Area Education Agency, said the AEA provides direct services for students in areas such as speech and physical therapy, but when it comes to dyslexia, the agency’s work more often involves training school staff to support students.
“We provide coursework for individual teachers or teams to look into practices to implement in the classroom,” Bentley said. “We offer book studies and learning opportunities ... to ensure there’s a foundational knowledge about the topic and encourage evidence-based practices.”
Knowing how to effectively teach dyslexic students is crucial, according to Priest, because in general, those with dyslexia do not tend to gravitate toward a career in writing or reading-based areas, including teaching those subjects.
“Non-dyslexics usually control the curriculum,” Priest said. “People with dyslexia do learn to read. They just learn to read in a different way and over time. It’s like driving your car with the parking brake on because everything is so much more difficult. Your mind is processing the data differently.”
Neither school systems nor the AEA diagnose dyslexia. However, both Bentley and Dubuque Community Schools Executive Director of Special Education Brenda Duvel said a dyslexia diagnosis is not required to receive special education services, and some students with a dyslexia diagnosis do not need such interventions.
Duvel said Dubuque students who show symptoms of dyslexia often benefit from multisensory teaching methods such as letter tiles, colored plastic overlays or a paper or ruler to guide their reading.
“I would say the big difference from now to 20 years ago is that those kinds of accommodations and things that are really good for kids with dyslexia are being interwoven and universally designed into general education classrooms,” Duvel said.
Maxwell Long, director of student services in the Platteville (Wis.) School District, said students can receive services for dyslexia through a variety of avenues such as individualized education plans or reading interventions through the multi-tier Response to Intervention program.
“What’s important about the delivery of these interventions is continuity,” he said. “The hope ... is to ensure that we can get ahead of things and support students’ skill acquisition before they are struggling with receiving access to a free and appropriate public education.”
Outside of the school setting, specialized resources for those with dyslexia are limited in the Dubuque area, Priest said. When his son Max, who is now 14, first was diagnosed, the family purchased a series of dyslexia books and hired a tutor to work with Max, something Priest admitted is not financially feasible for all families.
Krause said community foundation staff have discussed ideas such as training tutors to provide dyslexia services, establishing a tutoring center or developing an outreach program to help local organizations more directly target dyslexia in their work with students.
Duvel hopes the district will be able to partner with any tutoring services that are established and leverage the staff’s expertise.
“We can learn from the experts the community brings to the table, and we can provide experts as well,” she said.
Priest said he would like to see low-cost dyslexia testing become more widely available locally. He believes the community foundation’s work to raise awareness of the language-processing disorder can help people with dyslexia better understand themselves and the way they process the world.
“If you teach a dyslexic to use the tools that then make their skills sharpened and more widely useful, society benefits from that,” he said.