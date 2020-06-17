LANCASTER, Wis. — After more than two and a half years of planning, fundraising and construction, Lancaster’s new municipal swimming pool will begin a phased opening on Saturday, June 20.
But a raft shaped like a blue porpoise will not be among the amenities immediately available to patrons.
The floaty represents a touch point that could facilitate the spread of COVID-19, a scenario city staff are taking pains to avoid as they open up the new $3.2 million city facility.
“To address COVID-19, we are trying to incorporate safe distancing,” said Pool Manager Sarah Pross. “We wanted to open up soft.”
The pool’s opening was approved unanimously by council members Monday.
During the first week of operations, the pool will be available only for lap swimming. Common Council members left it to city staff to determine the next stage during the week beginning Sunday, June 28, which will add open swimming, water aerobics and, possibly, swimming lessons to the mix.
At most, 30 patrons will be permitted at the pool. That limit applies to open swim, which will occur in 75-minute sessions.
The low number, well below the pool’s capacity, reflects a lack of information. Staffers do not know how best to allocate resources to ensure patron safety until they know where crowds will congregate, Pross said.
During lap swim, three to seven swimmers will be permitted to use the pool, depending on the day of the week. Sessions will occur for 45 minutes.
Fifteen minutes are allocated for sanitizing high-touch areas between each session.
Patrons are expected to remain 6 feet away from other parties not within their group. The diving boards and waterslide will remain open provided that patrons respect social-distancing rules.
The pool bathhouse will be closed, so patrons are expected to be ready to swim upon arrival. Deck chairs also will be unavailable, so customers wanting a place to sit must bring their own. Concessions likewise will not be available.
Patrons are encouraged to reserve their admission spots online in advance of arrival.
During the first week of operation, pool hours for lap swimming will be from 6 to 8 a.m. Monday through Friday, 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday and 1 to 8 p.m. Sunday.
There is no evidence that COVID-19 can spread to people through the water used in properly maintained pools, hot tubs or water playgrounds, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
However, the Grant County Health Department and the Wisconsin Department of Health Services have discouraged municipalities from opening public recreation facilities and holding youth sports programs until the state sees a sustained downward trend in new diagnoses.
That is the trend in Grant County, according to Health Director Jeff Kindrai. As of Tuesday morning, Grant County had confirmed 107 positive cases since testing began in the spring.
“I think it’s reasonable to consider doing more things and allowing more people to get together,” he said, expressing a preference for gatherings of 10 or less. “We’ve not seen huge increases in cases, but, really, one or two events could change that.”
While Council Member Bob Schmidt said the pool’s capacity should be increased at a faster rate, Council President Shayne LaBudda said he hopes city staffers do not feel pressured by the public to rush through the opening process.
“Let’s continue to go slow,” he said.