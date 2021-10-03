Mark London joined the Telegraph Herald as assistant distribution center manager. He has more than 40 years of experience in marketing and retail.
•
Hartig Drug’s managing pharmacist, Scott Roth, will continue his role from a new location in Hartig’s Platteville, Wis., location.
Taylor Frey has joined Hartig Drug’s Savanna, Ill., team as pharmacist-in-charge. She is a 2021 University of Iowa College of Pharmacy graduate.
•
Honkamp Krueger announced hiring Megan Lovelady as an administrative assistant and Ashley Jubeck as administrative assistant II.
•
Clarke University announced hiring:
Grace Burds as transfer counselor.
Alesha Duccini as assistant women’s soccer coach.
Elliot Gaul as a first-year admissions counselor.
Annika Sunleaf as a first-year admissions counselor.
Christopher Ator as an assistant football coach.
Dane VanDerpan as an assistant football coach.
Jacob Person as a custodian.
Brandon Lindholm as athletics compliance administrator.
Brett Tudela as director of sports information.
Faith Brehm as director of residence life.
Henry Johnston as director of esports.
Kabao Vue as outreach coordinator.
Eden Wales Freedman as vice president of academic affairs.
Jee Hae Ahn as instructor of music/collaborative pianist.
Abby Ball as an assistant professor of education.
Taylor Henry as assistant professor of communication.
Lee Johnson as an assistant professor of education.
Pieper Lundell as an assistant professor of nursing.
Emily Madrak as assistant professor of athletic training.
Meredith Schmechel as an assistant professor of education.
Bryan Hiller as an assistant football coach.
Logan Hirsch as a custodian.
Alyssa Baumhover as assistant women’s volleyball coach.
McKenna Smith as assistant director of campus ministry.
Sydney Tran as administrative assistant and special events coordinator.
Katie VanDooren as assistant lab manager.
Wendy Brehm as counter attendant/cook.
Jordan Burkholder as assistant track and field coach.
Elizabeth Laws as office manager of social work.
David DiMattio as dean for the college of arts and sciences.
Sara Nelson as a custodian.
Jarrod Dura as an assistant men’s soccer coach.
Alex Lee as an assistant men’s soccer coach.
Jackie Fleming as an assistant professor of nursing.
Kayte McQuillan as instructor of nursing.
Miranda Kieler as instructor of social work.
Brenda Schilling as instructor of philosophy.
Louis Deeny as head women’s lacrosse coach.
Rob Kisting to the security office.
Darrian Hugger to the security office.
•
Premier Bank promoted Taylor Kelly to commercial loan officer. He has been with Premier since 2013, and he most recently acted as a business banking specialist and helped develop the bank’s payment protection program.
•
The Society of Certified Insurance Counselors awarded John Goodman, of Goodman Insurance Services, a certificate of achievement in recognition of his 40 years as a certified insurance counselor.
•
The March of Dimes announced its 2021 Board of Directors: Amy Wright, of MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center; Stacey Hines, of Dubuque Bank & Trust; Jordan Fullan, of Hodge; Jill Gogel, of Dupaco Community Credit Union; Crystal Hoefer, of RSM US LLP; Erin Sell, of Medical Associates Clinic & Health Plans; Miranda Ernst, of Healthcheck 360; Jennifer Scott, of UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital; and Gretchen Fischer, of March of Dimes.
•
The Association of Fundraising Professionals Greater Tri-State Chapter recognized the contributions of local philanthropists with its annual Philanthropy Day Awards for 2020 and 2021.
2020
Outstanding Philanthropic Foundation to the Klauer Family Charitable Foundation.
Outstanding Volunteer Fundraiser to Tom and Amanda Rauen.
Outstanding Philanthropic Organization Project to Rooted.
Outstanding Youth in Philanthropy to Addison Ryan.
Outstanding Professional Fundraiser to Tiffany Stietz.
2021
Outstanding Individual Philanthropist to E.J. Droessler.
Outstanding Volunteer Fundraiser to Paul Kronlage.
Outstanding Philanthropic Organization to East Dubuque Nitrogen Fertilizers (EDNF) Fighting Cancer.
Outstanding Professional Fundraiser to Courtney Leonard.
The National Philanthropy Day Awards Luncheon will take place on Nov. 16 at the Grand River Center.