PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — Two buildings that comprise the foundation of Platteville’s Mining & Rollo Jamison Museums have been added to the Wisconsin Register of Historic Places, according to a news release.
The Rock School and Hanmer Robbins School buildings, constructed in 1863 and 1906, respectively, are located side-by-side on the museum campus and served as the city’s first public primary school and separate high school.
The schools reflect distinct periods of education philosophy, the release stated, with the Rock building reflecting the development of graded school education and the Hanmer Robbins building representing the evolution of best practices that called for a separate space for secondary education.