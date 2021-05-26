A second man is accused of helping defraud a Dubuque store out of more than $17,000 worth of phones in 2017.
Abayomi S. Timmons, 33, of Chicago, was arrested at 6:21 a.m. Tuesday at Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on a warrant charging first-degree theft.
Court documents state that in December 2017, Timmons and Kristian E. Wiley, 25, of Springfield, Ill., paid $1,237.13 in sales tax for 24 cellphones that had been ordered from Next Generation Wireless, 2515 Northwest Arterial, a week earlier by a woman who identified herself as the president of a company.
Timmons and Wiley charged the balance of the bill to the business account created by the woman.
Store officials later determined that the business account was fake.
Wiley was arrested in June 2018 for his alleged role in the incident, though that charge was dropped later that month.