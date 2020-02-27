MANCHESTER, Iowa — After four years in business, a Mexican restaurant in Manchester will close for good on Saturday, Feb. 29.
“We are so grateful for all the love and support we have received from this amazing community,” states a Facebook post for Rio Blanco from last weekend. “We will continue to support all the businesses in Manchester. We will see you again shortly.”
Located in the former Las Flores building at 110 West Main St., Rio Blanco opened on Jan. 1, 2016.
Attempts to reach restaurant staff for comment Wednesday were unsuccessful.