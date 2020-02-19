Police said two teenagers were hurt in a single-vehicle crash Monday morning in Dubuque.
Dominic S. Engevold, 15, and Dante A. Brandenburg, 18, both of Dubuque, were transported by private vehicle to a local hospital for treatment of minor injuries, according to Dubuque police.
Police said Engevold was driving east in the 2100 block Roosevelt Street at 10:04 a.m. Monday when he lost control of the vehicle, which struck a fence and shrubbery.
Engevold was cited with failure to maintain control of his vehicle, failure to provide proof of financial liability and no valid driver’s license.