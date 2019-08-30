GALENA, Ill. -- Galena Public Library again is looking for a new director.
Nita Burke recently submitted her letter of resignation. Her last day as library director is today.
She is the third person to leave the position in about a year and a half.
Longtime Library Director Susanna Ludwig resigned in March 2018.
In June 2018, the library board hired children's librarian Rachel Lenstra for the role, but she resigned after a few weeks and returned to her role as the children's librarian, according to board President Earl Thompson.
In August 2018, Burke was hired.
This week, she declined to comment on her resignation.
Thompson said Burke resigned due to personal reasons but declined to elaborate further. He praised Burke for her work as director.
Board Treasurer Craig Albaugh echoed Thompson's sentiments.
"She did a good job while she was here," he said.
Thompson said library board members now will work toward selecting an interim director while they search for a permanent replacement. He was not sure how long that process would take.