CASCADE, Iowa — Cascade City Council members discussed many possible future projects at a meeting this week.
Cascade Library Board members expressed a desire to move forward in discussing a new building. The council directed library board members to speak to officials from the Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque to seek help with fundraising. The foundation also assisted with the swimming pool and the Heart and Soul study in past years.
If necessary, the council has authorized up to $2,000 for FEH Design to create additional schematic designs to help obtain grants. The library board authorized the council to speak with the three property owners on the top priority site near Riverview Park to obtain a right of first refusal for the site.
The council was approached by Brian Callahan representing youth baseball and softball about the need for more baseball diamonds. Callahan cited a severe shortage in Cascade and noted the benefits more sports activities could bring from visitors patronizing local businesses, referring to it as a “cash cow.” An area of interest to be turned into a new diamond is the open field south of Riverview Park. While no action was taken at the meeting, talks are planned to continue.
Council members discussed four lots to the west of Cascade City Park that were sold to developers last fall. The developers, Tyler McQuillen and Jason Rogers, asked for the city’s participation and support in applying for a state grant for housing funding in rural areas. The funding would drive down the cost of construction, allowing more-affordable rents. The city would have to provide letters of support along with $1,000 per unit for a total of $4,000, which would be put toward public improvements. The city and developers also answered questions from concerned residents of neighboring lots.
Regarding plans for the new gazebo in Riverview Park, the council debated strategies to reduce unnecessary costs. Council members advised the park board to look into the possibility of a compromise to prevent the gazebo from extending further into the park and taking up space, but also avoiding the excess costs involving stretching too far over the river. The issue will be discussed by the park board at a May 2 meeting.