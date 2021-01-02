MENOMINEE, Ill. — A teen was injured in a crash Friday in rural Jo Daviess County.
The Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Department did not release the name of the 16-year-old driver. The department reported that he was injured and evaluated at the scene by emergency medical services responders, but he declined treatment.
The crash occurred at about 2:40 p.m. Friday on West Station Road north of Lonergan Lane, south of Menominee. A press release states that the teen was driving north when he came to a curve.
“The driver, due to his lack of driving experience and the current weather conditions at the time of the crash, began to run off of the right side of the roadway,” the release states.
The vehicle entered the ditch and overturned. The crash remains under investigation.