A Dubuque man is charged with falsely appropriating the title to a motorcycle.
Vincent E. Benson, 31, of 2945 Balke St., was arrested at 8:31 p.m. Saturday at Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on a warrant charging second-degree fraudulent practice and forgery.
Court documents state that Benson agreed to purchase a motorcycle from Jack B. Krausman-Breitbach, 21, of 2269 Chaney Road, No. 11. Benson received the title of the motorcycle prior to making payment and filled in the blank buyer information on the title with his name, then submitted the title to the Dubuque County Treasurer’s Office on Dec. 8.
Benson also submitted a fraudulent bill of sale dated Nov. 12 from Austin L. McClain, 22, of Rolling Meadows, Ill., who had sold the motorcycle to Krausman-Breitbach, documents state.