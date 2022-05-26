Officials for the nonprofit license holder for Dubuque’s casinos on Tuesday gathered board members’ thoughts on potential growth at Chaplain Schmitt Island.
Leaders of the DRA — legally called the Dubuque Racing Association — asked members of the Board of Directors to imagine further development on the island at a Tuesday board meeting.
“We’re not at the place to be rolling out new plans today, but we’re in the process of listening to all of our different stakeholders,” Alex Dixon, president and CEO of Q Casino, told the Telegraph Herald after the meeting.
City of Dubuque and DRA officials have been developing plans to invest in Chaplain Schmitt Island in recent years, and the DRA’s new lease agreement with the city splits the nonprofit’s annual distribution evenly among the city, local charities and improvements to the island. DRA leases the Q Casino facility from the city.
At Tuesday’s meeting, many DRA board members noted that they saw opportunities for development during a tour of the island last month.
“There’s so much woodland there that’s just been woodland,” Dubuque Mayor Brad Cavanagh said. “...Having a blank slate like this is an incredible opportunity. The fact that we have so much collaboration on what that vision could be makes me incredibly excited.”
Several board members also talked about increasing messaging on amenities the island already has. Others expressed interest in connecting the island to areas such as the Port of Dubuque and Millwork District.
“In the Port of Dubuque, I was fortunate to experience that revitalization, and the Millwork District is bustling and reenergized, and this is next,” said Wendy Runde, vice president and general manager of Diamond Jo Casino. “For me, it’s about connectivity and bringing it all together.”
Dixon thanked board members for their input, noting that having a strong plan is important.
“There’s definitely things kind of percolating, but some of these smaller, elbow-grease types of things we need to think about,” Dixon said.
Gaming revenue increases at both Dubuque casinos also were highlighted at Tuesday’s meeting. Diamond Jo Casino and Q Casino reported a combined $12.1 million in gaming revenue in April, up 3.2% from the April 2021 total of $11.7 million.
Diamond Jo reported $6.9 million in gaming revenue in April, up from $6.6 million in April 2021. Q Casino generated $5.2 million in gaming revenue last month, a slight increase from $5.1 million during the same time period last year.
Brian Rakestraw, Q Casino vice president and general manager, noted that the increases come just before Q Casino begins hosting its summer concert series.
“Our summer is looking very promising,” he said. “We’re very excited not only for what we’re able to do this year but also what we will be able to do in the future.”
