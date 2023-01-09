PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — Common Council members will consider the future of Platteville Armory this week.
Council members on Tuesday night will review offers received for the property. After the Wisconsin Department of Military Affairs rejected a $100,000 offer from the city in November, city officials began to look for local buyers who would meet the department’s higher $135,000 asking price before it was put on the public market.
The city received three initial submissions for its request for proposals, although one was submitted with the addendum that it should be removed from consideration if any other submissions were received. Council members will need to pick between the two remaining proposals at this week’s meeting to meet a Department of Military Affairs-required Jan. 31 closing deadline.
“I’m hopeful (that we can come to a consensus),” said Council President Barbara Daus when reached late last week. “We all knew that we had to do this quickly, so we could meet that closing date.”
Both proposals came from local business owners who have similar plans and visions for the space, said City Manager Adam Ruechel. They also both include the purchase of the armory and three adjacent lots owned by the city.
The first proposal came from Brian Fritz, owner of Pioneer Property Management in Platteville. Fritz put forth a $195,000 offer for the armory and adjacent lots, with plans to use the facility as space for existing businesses he already owns.
Fritz did not respond to requests for comment on Thursday or Friday, but it is noted in his proposal that “if additional space becomes available, it will be marketed by Pioneer Property Management’s existing team to find a good fit that will not disrupt the existing tenants.”
The second proposal came from a group of area residents, Chris and Allison Richard, of Platteville; Josh and Hollie Kuepers, of Dickeyville; and Jason Francois, of Dubuque. If their $201,000 offer is accepted, the group plans to establish an LLC to operate the facility. Representatives from that group also could not be reached for comment.
Council documents state that the group hopes to make the armory into a “community-based building that serves multiple needs for the citizens of the city of Platteville and surrounding area.” Planned uses for the space include leased storage space for area businesses, event space rentals and use as a child care facility for the Head Start program.
“We truly want the armory to be a building that services the needs of the community and will seek input for what residents want provided to them,” the proposal states.
Both offers also meet the city’s requirement that the new owner allow the city’s Parks and Recreation Department to use the gymnasium space for its regularly scheduled activities for at least five years, with an openness for continued use if desired. They also both expressed an intent to work with youth sports groups in the area to offer additional practice space.
Parks and Recreation Department Director Robert Lowe said use of the gymnasium will be “huge” for the department, which is currently holding reduced programming at OE Gray Early Learning Center, which soon will be razed to make space for the city’s new fire station.
“We’ve had to scatter around in different locations for our activities, and this is going to centralize that,” Lowe said. “... When they know when they’re going to take ownership of the building, we are going to try to start doing our programming just as soon as we can.”
Council members received the submission information on Wednesday, and Daus said they still were reviewing the proposals going into the weekend. While she did not yet have a preference between the two proposals, she said she was glad to see both offers were from local business owners.
If the city were to have not purchased the property or found a buyer, the Department of Military Affairs would have listed the property for public sale. Daus said council members hoped to avoid that option to allow for more control over who purchased the property and for what use.
“One of our goals in the process was to make this a local acquisition,” she said. “The alternative would have been to put it (up for public sale), and it could have been someone from California or Michigan or who knows where else, so I’m encouraged to see someone locally taking advantage of the opportunity.”
Ruechel said council members will discuss and likely vote on the two proposals Tuesday at their 6 p.m. meeting at City Hall.
