Platteville (Wis.) officials hope to sell the armory building by a Jan. 31 deadline set by the Wisconsin Department of Military Affairs.

PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — Common Council members will consider the future of Platteville Armory this week.

Council members on Tuesday night will review offers received for the property. After the Wisconsin Department of Military Affairs rejected a $100,000 offer from the city in November, city officials began to look for local buyers who would meet the department’s higher $135,000 asking price before it was put on the public market.

