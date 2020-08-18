The U.S. Army Golden Knights parachute team will perform a series of jumps this weekend in the Dubuque area.
The Golden Knights will jump out of an Iowa Army National Guard Chinook helicopter and land at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 21, onto the Church of the Nativity parking lot, 1225 Alta Vista St.
“After they land, the helicopter will come and land,” said event organizer Perry Mason. “People won’t be able to tour it because of COVID-19.”
Friday evening, the parachute team will land at 7 p.m. onto the Kennedy Mall parking lot, 555 JFK Road.
The team will land at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 22, at Recreation Park in Hazel Green, Wis., and will land at 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 23, at Stephen D. Shannon Memorial Athletic, Guttenberg, Iowa.
These events are free. Spectators are asked to wear a face mask and practice social distancing during the events.
The Golden Knights traditionally have appeared in conjunction with the popular Dubuque Fireworks & Air Show Spectacular, held around Independence Day. This year’s event was first postponed, then canceled due to COVID-19.