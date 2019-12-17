A divided Dubuque City Council on Monday signed off on a development agreement related to an expansion of two major employers.
But the opponents questioned the need for a $20 million parking ramp that both Cottingham & Butler and Heartland Financial USA say is required for them to proceed with plans to buy one of the city’s largest buildings.
Council members voted, 4-2, to approve an agreement tied to the estimated $12 million purchase of the Roshek Building, 700 Locust St., by a partnership entity of the two companies.
Council Members Brett Shaw and Luis Del Toro voted against the move. The two said they objected to the rushed nature of having to make a decision.
To continue their rapid expansion and for tax purposes, company representatives said they need to close on the purchase by Dec. 31. The proposed deal was first unveiled about two and a half weeks ago.
“We should look at alternatives,” Del Toro said. “I feel we need additional time to ensure we looked at all options on the table and make a good, solid decision today, and not a rushed one.”
Jake Rios did not attend Monday’s meeting and has not been to a council meeting since the November election. His term expires at the end of the year.
The agreement commits the city to build a new, 500-space parking structure at a site to be determined by Dec. 31, 2022, to accommodate a planned influx of employees working downtown. The city, too, is required to install lighting and call boxes between the new ramp and Roshek Building.
“Both Heartland Financial USA and Cottingham & Butler are continuing to grow rapidly, and the two companies are intent on adding a significant number of full-time positions in Dubuque over the coming years,” said City Manager Mike Van Milligen. “These two companies are willing to commit millions of dollars to downtown Dubuque and are asking for very little support to help minimize the risk they are taking.”
The companies would spend at least $2.85 million on improvements to the structure.
Collectively, the two companies plan to hire at least 32 full-time employees over the next three years. Those positions would have to be maintained through June 1, 2030, under the development agreement.
Candace Eudaley-Loebach, a transportation consultant who previously served as the City of Dubuque transportation director, contends the city has existing parking garages within walking distance that are “significantly underutilized,” which could be used to meet short-term parking needs downtown without the need for a new ramp.
“They’re not mutually exclusive with the idea of building a new parking structure or with the current development agreements,” Eudaley-Loebach said.
The city has about 740 available parking spaces downtown and in the Millwork District.
“But there’s still over 1 million square feet of undeveloped existing building space in the downtown and Millwork District we’re waiting in developers to invest in,” Van Milligen said. “That space could accommodate over 4,000 employees.”
In March, council members approved $20 million for construction of a new parking facility as part of the city’s five-year capital improvement budget. City budget documents called for a replacement study in fiscal year 2024, with construction slated for the following fiscal year.
Company officials noted the planned ramp. They argue that all they are asking for is an acceleration of that plan.
Cottingham & Butler President and CEO David Becker said the company plans to add up to another 500 employees in Dubuque in the next 10 years.
Shaw, though, argued that the aggressive growth plans mentioned by the companies are not reflected in the development agreement, which only mentions hiring at least 32 employees.
“What is the city receiving for its $20 million investment?” Shaw asked. “The answer is 32 jobs, because that’s what’s penned in the development agreement. That quantifies to $625,000 per job the city is investing for these 32 jobs.”
Van Milligen, too, said the new ramp is needed to meet parking needs of Dupaco Community Credit Union as part of a development agreement tied to its $38.5 million renovation of the Voices building at 1000 Jackson St.
“This one parking ramp will serve the needs of not only Dupaco, Cottingham & Butler and Heartland Financial, but the rest of downtown and the Historic Millwork District” and “will hopefully avoid the construction of future parking facilities,” he said.
The Dupaco agreement calls on the city to provide an annual block-by-block inventory of available off-street parking within 2,500 feet of the Voices building. Once 85% of existing off-street parking is leased or permitted, the city must build within two years additional off-street parking facilities within 2,500 feet of the building.
Council Member Ric Jones said the city “should do everything we can to make parking work well, but that doesn’t negate the need we have for parking spots right now.”
Council Member Danny Sprank added: “To not help them is a slap in the face. … We would be insulting our current businesses.”