The controversial bill passed by Republican Iowa lawmakers this week to restrict abortions at the detection of cardiac activity could lead to significant impacts for Iowans if it surpasses legal challenges.
The Republican majority in both chambers voted almost unanimously during Tuesday’s special session for what they refer to as the “fetal heartbeat bill,” which was nearly identical to a law Republicans passed in 2018. Republican Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds called the session after the Iowa Supreme court left a block in place on the earlier law.
Like the previous law, the new legislation quickly drew its first legal challenge, filed Wednesday by Planned Parenthood North Central States, Emma Goldman Clinic and ACLU of Iowa.
The Iowa Senate voted, 32-17, with one senator absent, to pass the bill just after 11 p.m. Tuesday.
“(Sonogram) technology is helping women understand that what they’re carrying is not just a ‘lump of cells,’” said Sen. Chris Cournoyer, R-LeClaire. “They are seeing their babies and hearing the heartbeats of the life they created. And it is saving lives.”
The vote was along party lines, but for Iowa Sen. Mike Klimesh, R-Spillville, the lone Republican Senator to vote against the bill. He did not respond to a call seeking comment Wednesday.
The Senate’s action followed the bill’s passage in the Iowa House of Representatives on a 56-34 party-line vote with 10 members absent.
“I do not run for public office because I wanted to be general manager of Iowa, life coach for all Iowans,” Iowa Rep. Chuck Isenhart, D-Dubuque, said before the vote. “The Iowa (Legislature) should not be invading the personal spaces (of Iowans).”
Enactment, lawsuit
The bill Republicans passed Tuesday would become effective as soon as Reynolds signs it. She plans to do so at Christian conservative group The Family Leader’s Family Leadership Summit on Friday, July 14, in Des Moines.
But the lawsuit filed Wednesday asks Iowa District Court for Polk County for a temporary injunction from the law being enforced until the litigation plays out.
“We know that every day the law is in effect, Iowans will face life-threatening barriers to getting reproductive health care,” Rita Bettis Austen, legal director for ACLU of Iowa, said in a press conference Wednesday.
The lawsuit has a hearing scheduled at 1:30 p.m. Friday. Reynolds’ signing event is scheduled for 2:45 p.m.
Enforcement
If the court does not block the legislation from taking effect, how it would be enforced remained unclear Wednesday afternoon. The bill relies on rulemaking by the state Board of Medicine, made up of physicians appointed by the governor. The 2018 law was in Iowa code but because a lawsuit kept it from being enforced, rules were not made in the five years that followed.
Iowa Rep. Shannon Lundgren, R-Peosta, managed the bill in the Iowa House and defended the bill requiring Board of Medicine rulemaking.
“We are elected to make and pass laws, not to interpret laws,” she said after one Democrat’s question.
After the vote, she told the Telegraph Herald: “If we had included rules in there, we would have heard, ‘Well, you aren’t doctors.’ So we left it to the experts.”
Iowa Rep. Brian Meyer, D-Des Moines — an attorney who was born in Dubuque — peppered Lundgren with questions during debate. He criticized the bill for not defining rape in its exception for some victims and not naming who is responsible for managing paperwork the bill would require physicians and patients to fill out. He also questioned if the state collecting the paperwork violated the federal Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act.
“The Board of Medicine will write the rules,” Lundgren answered. “That’s the way we wrote the bill.”
For patients
If the bill takes effect, patients seeking abortions will not be able to receive them if a legally required abdominal sonogram detects the rhythmic electrical signal Republicans refer to as a heartbeat, though some physicians and Democrats say it is not a true heartbeat at that point in a pregnancy.
Experts have said cardiac activity can be detected as early as six weeks after conception. Lundgren said because the law requires an abdominal sonogram specifically, how soon after a pregnancy begins that a “heartbeat” could be detected was impossible to say.
“The number of weeks is based on each individual woman,” she said. “If you are having sex, there is always the chance that you are pregnant.”
Lundgren and Iowa Sen. Amy Sinclair, R-Fort Dodge — who managed the bill in the Senate — put stock in the exceptions included in the bill.
A physician still could provide an abortion after detecting cardiac activity if the patient’s life was endangered by physical health issues or when continuing the pregnancy could cause “serious risk of substantial and irreversible impairment of a major bodily function.” The physician also could perform the abortion if the pregnancy resulted from rape that had been reported within 45 days or incest if it had been reported within 140 days.
“We provide an avenue for those women impacted. … And this bill does not hold a woman criminally or civilly liable for receiving abortions,” Sinclair said on the Senate floor.
Democrats called the bill’s exception “empty words” and criticized the reporting requirements.
“We know, folks, that most women who are the survivors of rape or incest, for myriad reasons — including their own safety — do not report those crimes,” said physician and Iowa Rep. Austin Baeth, D-Des Moines.
Lundgren defended the reporting requirements.
“The reason we have the limitations there is because it is extremely important that women are upfront with their provider,” she said. “It also helps law enforcement. We should be stopping that person committing these crimes from doing it again to someone else.”
For providers
The bill’s language puts restrictions on physicians asked to provide abortions, rather than on patients.
Lundgren said the bill still grants physicians significant parameters to care for patients.
“Obviously, if someone’s life is in danger … the ‘appropriate care’ is still under the doctor’s judgment,” she said when defending the bill.
But, Baeth and health care providers believe the Board of Medicine having the authority to discipline physicians could be harmful to both providers and patients.
“We know from the experiences in those states (with abortion restrictions) … women received delayed care — sometimes dangerously or fatally so — because the doctors are worried about their livelihoods and if they were breaking a law,” Baeth said.
At the end of the day, Lundgren said, she was relieved to have the bill passed. She said she understood the bill was an emotional issue for many people but stood by its result of limiting abortions.