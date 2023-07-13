07122023-DesMoines3-bf.jpg
Protesters rallying at the Iowa Capitol rotunda in opposition to the new ban on abortion after roughly six weeks of pregnancy introduced by Republican lawmakers in a special session on Tuesday.

 Benjamin Fisher

The controversial bill passed by Republican Iowa lawmakers this week to restrict abortions at the detection of cardiac activity could lead to significant impacts for Iowans if it surpasses legal challenges.

The Republican majority in both chambers voted almost unanimously during Tuesday’s special session for what they refer to as the “fetal heartbeat bill,” which was nearly identical to a law Republicans passed in 2018. Republican Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds called the session after the Iowa Supreme court left a block in place on the earlier law.

