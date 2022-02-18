FARLEY, Iowa — As Western Dubuque Community School District leaders search for their next superintendent, community members said they hope to see a candidate with a long-range plan who is committed to the district.
About 25 people attended a public input session this week to offer feedback as the district seeks a successor for Rick Colpitts, who will retire as superintendent on June 30.
Gary McAndrew, a consultant with search firm McPherson & Jacobson LLC, told meeting attendees that their thoughts would be shared with school board members as they work through the search process.
“We try to involve as many people as we can, because we want your input before they decide,” he said.
McAndrew asked community members to share what they feel the district currently is doing well. Attendees cited a positive relationship between district officials and the community, dedicated staff and strong neighborhood schools.
“There’s a history of all communities coming together for a common goal,” said Pat Hogrefe, of Peosta.
Regarding the district’s next leader, residents said they would appreciate a fiscally responsible candidate with strong communication skills, as well as a superintendent who supports staff and is visibly present in the community.
“I personally would love a superintendent who understands the values of the community and who makes sure that’s reflected in how our school teaches and interacts with everybody else,” said Nicole Stecklein, of Bernard.
Attendees also mentioned their desire for a superintendent with a long-range vision for the district and intention to remain there long term.
“I want to see someone who wants this job, not just their next job,” said Lee Hoerner, of Epworth.
Others emphasized that candidates should understand the complex nature of the Western Dubuque district, which covers more than 550 square miles and is the largest geographic district in the state. Multiple attendees described it as “two districts in one,” with Western Dubuque High School to the north and Cascade Junior/Senior High School to the south.
“This is a very complex school district, in how it’s run and how things are set up, so (a new superintendent) needs to have an understanding of how and why it’s successful so that it continues to be successful,” Stecklein said.
McAndrew said the firm so far has received applications from 13 candidates. The application period closes March 1.
In mid-March, board members will narrow the field to five or six semifinalists and then two or three finalists. The finalists will visit the district during the week of March 28 for interviews with administration, staff, students, board members and area residents.
McAndrew said board members hope to select the new superintendent by the end of March.