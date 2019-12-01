Dubuque County officials recently doled out $125,000 in grants to area fire and emergency medical departments in the name of a late county supervisor and esteemed firefighter.
Dubuque County supervisors this month signed off on the list of recipients of the inaugural Tom Hancock Memorial Fire and EMS grants. The program is named in honor of Hancock, who died in 2016 during his first term as a supervisor.
In addition to his work on the county board, Hancock was a former chief of the Epworth Fire Department, a previous president of the Iowa Firefighters Association and a member of the Iowa Senate.
Award recipients for this year are:
- New Vienna/Luxemburg Fire and EMS: $50,000 for fire station project
- Cascade Fire Department: $20,000 for a new SCBA air compressor
- Farley Volunteer Fire Department: $15,000 for a station generator
- Key West Fire and EMS: $15,000 for a fire/rescue boat
- Worthington Fire and EMS: $10,000 for a monitor/defibrillator project
- Asbury Community Fire Department: $5,000 for gas monitors and CO detectors
- Holy Cross/North Buena Vista Fire Department: $5,000 for generator replacement
- Sherrill Fire Department: $5,000 for a front-mount remote monitor