Dubuque man injured in wreck outside of Shullsburg
SHULLSBURG, Wis. — One person was injured Tuesday in a crash east of Shullsburg.Dalton F. Foley, 28, of Dubuque, was taken by ambulance to a hospital for treatment of minor injuries, according to the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department.
The crash occurred at about 8:30 a.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Wisconsin 11 and Lafayette County P. A press release states that Rebecca L. Davis, 41, of Belvidere, Ill., was northbound on Lafayette County P when she failed to stop at the stop sign at the intersection. Her vehicle struck the westbound vehicle driven by Foley.Both vehicles had to be towed from the scene.
Davis was cited with failure to stop at a stop sign.