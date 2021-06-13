A second Dubuque City Council member has announced he is running for mayor.
Brad Cavanagh on Saturday became the fourth person overall to announce his candidacy for the mayoral position, following City Council Member David Resnick and Dubuque residents April White and Antonino Erba.
Cavanagh was first elected to Dubuque City Council in 2019. The year prior to that, he unsuccessfully ran as a Democrat for the District 99 seat on the Iowa House of Representatives. He also previously served on the Dubuque Housing Commission.
Cavanagh and the other candidates are looking to succeed current Mayor Roy Buol, who is not seeking re-election this November.
Cavanagh said, as mayor, he hopes to unify Dubuque residents and increase the voice and impact that citizens have on the local city government.
“We have got to find a way as a society to come together in a unified way and address problems in a unified voice,” Cavanagh said. “I want to make sure everybody has a seat at the table.”
The Dubuque native most recently worked at Loras College as an associate professor of social work, a position he held for about 11 years. Cavanagh said he will not be returning to teach at Loras in the fall semester. Instead, he will pursue a new career as an independent social worker.
While on Dubuque City Council, Cavanagh prioritized advocating for projects and policy that addressed poverty and inequity in Dubuque. As mayor, he said he would continue to pursue these goals, along with many of the ongoing initiatives of the city.
“A lot of the things that we are doing right now are working well,” Cavanagh said. “I was very happy with the goals that we established, things like housing, child care and poverty. I want to make sure we are continuing to address those things.”
If elected as mayor, he added that he plans to maintain consistent communications with city residents, both seeking input on ongoing city issues and informing residents of city actions.
Cavanagh said expanding that interaction with residents will be a vital step in restoring a sense of community he said was disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I’m really looking to getting back to that face-to-face contact, and I want the city to be a part of that,” Cavanagh said.
Cavanagh added that, as mayor, he would also look to expand the city’s recreational options, including trails and other amenities. He also proposed a more significant amenities project the city could pursue, such as a local community center.
“I would like to see a project that the city can rally around, something that is beneficial for everybody,” Cavanagh said. “Having something like that is important. Those kinds of things get people from out of town to say ‘I want to live there.’”
Julie Maddox, a local retired teacher and supporter of Cavanagh, said she believes he could take the city in the right direction.
“He is a young man of incredible integrity,” Maddox said. “He is very bright.”