PEOSTA, Iowa — All-terrain and utility vehicles can begin rolling on Peosta city streets starting today.
City Council members this week voted, 3-2, to approve the third reading and adoption of the ordinance allowing ATVs and UTVs on city roads. It will go into effect today after it’s been posted.
Council Members Karen Lyons and Kathy Orr cast the votes against the ordinance.
A majority of the community members who attended the meeting were ATV enthusiasts who have been advocating for vehicle use on city streets.
“They’ve been very professional and patient,” Mayor Jim Merten said. “It’s been a good example of how people and government work together.”
Peosta resident Tanner Patterson, who presented information about other cities’ ATV ordinances to the council in June, said he was thankful to everyone who helped get the ordinance passed.
“Now, we can drive around town and through the county without having to trailer,” he said.
Dubuque County supervisors decided last year to allow ATVs and UTVs on county roads.
Both Tanner and Jolene Patterson added that increased access to roadways into town could increase business in the city, including at gas stations and restaurants.
“We had one woman come into a meeting that talked about coming in to the Dairy Queen,” Jolene Patterson said. “It could help the economy bounce back.”
In an email after the meeting, Lyons said she voted against the ordinance due to safety concerns from traffic and upcoming construction projects. She was not able to cast a vote on the first reading, but she also voted against the second reading.
“I do have to say that this group took all of our concerns into consideration and did the best that they could to alleviate them,” she wrote in her email. “In the end, I just couldn’t in good conscience agree to put any of them in harm’s way as long as I had a say in the matter.”
Orr voted against all three readings and previously cited concerns regarding the city’s traffic.
Council members stressed the importance of letting all Peosta residents know about the newly passed ordinance and its restrictions.
The ordinance states that those operating ATVs and UTVs must be 18 years old or older with a valid driver’s license. Speeds on city streets cannot exceed 25 miles per hour or the posted speed limit, whichever is lower.
ATV and UTV use also is prohibited on weekdays between 5 a.m. and 6 p.m. This was put in place to limit conflicts with rush-hour traffic during the workweek.
At the end of the meeting, city officials and ATV enthusiasts thanked one another for working together.
“You guys have been engaged and very respectful,” said City Administrator Whitney Baethke. “This is why politics works.”