A Dubuque County man was arrested after authorities said he sexually assaulted an intoxicated woman.
Micah S. Spivey, 47, of Asbury, Iowa, was arrested at 9:53 a.m. Saturday at Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on a warrant charging third-degree sexual abuse-forcible rape.
Court documents state that Spivey and the woman went to lunch in November and both drank alcohol. The woman told police that she had no recollection of the eight and a half hours following the lunch.
The Telegraph Herald does not provide identifying information for victims of alleged sexual crimes.
An acquaintance reported that the woman returned home “very intoxicated” and was unintelligible, although she mentioned being “upset with Spivey” and “sex.”
Police said Spivey admitted to having sex with the woman and said the woman was intoxicated, but he claimed the sex was consensual.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.