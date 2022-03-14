A Dubuque County man was arrested after authorities said he sexually assaulted an intoxicated woman.

Micah S. Spivey, 47, of Asbury, Iowa, was arrested at 9:53 a.m. Saturday at Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on a warrant charging third-degree sexual abuse-forcible rape.

Court documents state that Spivey and the woman went to lunch in November and both drank alcohol. The woman told police that she had no recollection of the eight and a half hours following the lunch.

The Telegraph Herald does not provide identifying information for victims of alleged sexual crimes.

An acquaintance reported that the woman returned home “very intoxicated” and was unintelligible, although she mentioned being “upset with Spivey” and “sex.”

Police said Spivey admitted to having sex with the woman and said the woman was intoxicated, but he claimed the sex was consensual.

