It was common knowledge in Indiana, my original home state, that our primary votes didn’t much matter.
And that certainly seemed true in 2008 — the first presidential election in which I could vote — and in 2012.
Four years ago, I watched as a reporter from the mountains of western New Mexico as now-President Donald Trump tromped through a crowded Republican field, while former U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders divided up Democrats. But with only 38 delegates to offer and its timing so close to the national conventions, New Mexico only garnered one visit apiece from each of those three figures — one visit each to a state more than twice the geographical size of Iowa.
This is all to remind folks who live in and near Iowa how fortunate they are.
It is also to anchor how novel, exciting and trying that I, now the lead politics reporter for the Telegraph Herald, found the deluge of presidential candidate visits over the past year. Some observations:
The first presidential candidate I saw was U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren, of Massachusetts. We met on March 1 in the barrel room of Stone Cliff Winery in Dubuque. She shook my hand excitedly across a trendy, repurposed barrel tabletop. She was warm and engaging and shorter than I thought she would be.
Warren’s visit coincided with two things she wanted to focus on — her then-new proposal for a 2-cent wealth tax and that spring’s flooding on both coasts of Iowa. She talked about how her tax would help pay for infrastructure to mitigate further impacts of climate change. She seemed surprised, though, at first when I wanted to talk more about river infrastructure.
Warren is a seasoned politician and bounced back quickly, seeming interested in talking smaller scale for a bit.
These moments happened regularly when I would try to localize my questions.
These candidates strive for consistency in their message as they criss-cross the state and country. It was usually the most experienced politicians who even seemed willing to go off script and hit local issues.
During one-on-ones with former Vice President Joe Biden, for instance — from Loras College in Dubuque to Elkader — he always was ready to take up regional threads. During a conversation about farm consolidations in January, he recalled our discussion about nutrient runoff in November.
Candidates newer to the fray seemed to like the press as well.
I never got an in-person one-on-one with former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg. His staff always insisted he didn’t have time before or after events.
But before a town hall in Dubuque, he called me on my cellphone as he was en route to the event. To avoid the noise of the crowd inside, I took the call in my car.
After several moments, I saw his tour bus pull up outside the venue. But five minutes went by — with the event start time drawing near — and it seemed clear that Buttigieg was going to let me exhaust my questions or talk until his handlers pulled him onstage.
After a town hall at Inspire Cafe, Maryland’s former U.S. Rep. John Delaney — the first candidate with an office in Dubuque and a regular visitor to the area early on — sat down with me. He seemed frustrated — with the crowd for not fully grasping his vision, with polls in which he never really gained ground, with a then-recent debate in which he got a fraction of the time of front-runners. But, instead of being short or defensive in our interview, he treated me like I could relate to his unique plight. I didn’t, really, but found it interesting.
Perhaps the most unexpected moment with a candidate came after an Andrew Yang rally in Dubuque.
The entrepreneur and philanthropist entered the room jumping up and down like he was about to enter the ring. He pumped up the room. He spent an hour laying out his “freedom dividend,” its uses and needs. He slapped high-fives and snapped selfies, moving through the crowd afterward.
Then, he got to the planned press gaggle at the back of the room and ... he was a different man. His face fell. He was stiff. He wanted to be anywhere else.
POTENTIAL REMATCH ... AGAIN
Last week, former state Sen. Dan Kapanke, a Republican, announced he would again run for the Wisconsin Senate District 32 seat held by Minority Leader Jennifer Shilling, a Democrat from La Crosse.
The four-county district includes Crawford County.
That could set up a scenario where voters are asked to choose between Shilling and Kapanke for a third time.
Shilling unseated Kapanke in the 2011 recall election in the wake of the Act 10 budget battle. In 2016, they matched up again, with Shilling again victorious in a very tight race that prompted Kapanke to request a recount.
THIRD-PARTY RUN
A Jackson County man seeking eastern Iowa’s congressional seat now says he will run as a third-party candidate rather than as a Republican.
Darren White’s campaign had gained little traction since he announced last summer that he was running for the seat of U.S. Rep. Abby Finkenauer, a Dubuque Democrat who is running for re-election. White reported raising no money and making no expenditures for his campaign in 2019.
White has routinely launched unsuccessful bids for public office, including for this congressional seat in 2014 and for seats on the Dubuque County Board of Supervisors and Dubuque Community School Board.
Iowa Rep. Ashley Hinson, of Marion, is considered the Republican front-runner to challenge Finkenauer. Republican Thomas Hansen, of Winneshiek County, is also running for the U.S. House of Representatives seat.