The City of Dubuque and local organizations will hold a series of events to mark National Pollinator Week.
Events will be held through Sunday, June 27, according to a press release.
Events include:
- Picture Perfect Pollinator Photo Contest, held throughout the week. Participants may post an original photo of a pollinator, pollinator-flower interaction, or pollinator landscapes using the hashtags #pictureperfectpollinator and #dbq on Sustainable Dubuque’s Instagram or Facebook pages. Contest winners will receive a prize package from the National Mississippi River Museum & Aquarium.
- Dubuque Pollinator BioBlitz, held through June 27. Participants may download the iNaturalist app on a mobile device and take and upload as photos of pollinators, including bees, butterflies, moths, beetles, hummingbirds, bats, wasps and flies
- Carnegie-Stout Public Library StoryWalk at the Bee Branch. The Carnegie-Stout Public Library is opening a permanent StoryWalk at the Bee Branch Creek Greenway. The first book featured will be “The Hidden Rainbow,” by Christie Matheson. The StoryWalk begins near the bus stop on East 22nd Street.
- Pollinator Chalk-A-Palooza, held from 5 to 7 p.m., Friday, June 25, at the Bee Branch Creek Greenway. Participants may chalk the sidewalk with pollinator-related art.
- The Sixth Annual Summer Sustainability Fair, held from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, June 25, at the Bee Branch Creek Greenway. Dubuque organizations will be showcasing their sustainability efforts. This event features activities, include interactive booths with and crafts, musical entertainment, raffle giveaways, electric vehicle viewing and more.
- Movie in the Park: Bee Movie at the Bee Branch, held at 8:45 p.m. Friday, June 25, in the open green space along Prince Street between East 22nd and East 24th streets. Participants should bring lawn chairs, blankets and snacks.
- Trash Pick-Up for Pollinators, held from 9 to 11 a.m., Saturday, June 26 at the Lower Bee Branch. The Dubuque Metropolitan Area Solid Waste Agency is hosting a trash collection event. Volunteers are encouraged to register in advance at cityofdubuque.org/pickup4pollinators. Volunteers should meet at the East 16th Street overlook.