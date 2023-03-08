PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — City of Platteville leaders recently selected a construction management company for the city’s fire station replacement as work continues on the schematic design.
Platteville Common Council members selected Kraemer Brothers, of Plain, to provide construction management at risk services for the project. The company will act similarly to a general contractor, with some additional supervisory responsibilities.
“Their responsibility is to ensure that the scope of the work and the goals of the project are aligned, and they’ll assist the city and engineering firm with management,” said interim City Manager Nicola Maurer.
Kraemer Brothers was selected from the five companies that responded to the city’s request for proposals. They were selected by council members with a 6-0 vote, with Council Member Lynne Parrott being absent.
The company was recommended by the fire station subcommittee, which included Fire Chief Ryan Simmons, as well as other city officials and members of the community.
Simmons said the subcommittee favored Kraemer Brothers due to the company’s long resume of successful projects in Platteville, as well as work on other emergency services buildings such as the Iowa County law enforcement center completed in 2021.
In addition, more than 20 Kraemer Brothers employees are volunteer firefighters or EMS workers.
“The project manager that would be overseeing the project himself is a volunteer firefighter (in Plain), so he has a vested interest in putting out a good product to support fellow firefighters,” Simmons told the council.
The new fire station is slated to be built at the current site of the old OE Gray Early Learning Center, which will be demolished later this year. One of the construction manager’s first jobs will be reviewing the ongoing schematic design process to provide the city with an updated cost estimate for the project.
Previous estimates provided ranged from $13 million to $16 million, depending on if the council decides to add a basement. Kraemer Brothers will review all available information and documents to update a new estimate with any potential cost-saving measures.
The schematic design documents and updated estimate are tentatively slated to appear on the council’s March 28 agenda. Once council members review those reports, the project can move into the design document phase and eventually go out for bids.
While the “dream” is to break ground this fall, Simmons said the city is not locked into that and groundbreaking could occur next year with the final completion date similarly in flux.
“It’s a long process. These things don’t just happen in 12 months,” Simmons said. “A side goal is that 2024 is the 150th anniversary of when Platteville established fire service, so it’d be kind of nice to finish the station next year, but that’s not (in any way binding).”
