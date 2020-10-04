In the seven weeks that the long-awaited Southwest Arterial has been open to traffic in Dubuque, the noise from the roadway has proven unbearable for some area residents.
The six-mile, four-lane highway connects U.S. 20 to U.S. 61/151, and officials long have touted one of its benefits as allowing semi-tractor trailer traffic to skirt around the city on a roadway without traffic lights. But semis can be noisy, particularly when drivers use what’s colloquially known as a “jake brake.”
“You’re talking about the noise from the compression-release method of slowing down a large vehicle,” explained County Supervisor Dave Baker — a former truck driver himself — in a recent meeting. “It’s a safe way of slowing down a large vehicle going down a hill. Some of the trucks, especially if they have straight pipes, can be very noisy.”
Dennis Ploessl, who lives near the arterial, said the noise is loud enough at his house to be disruptive.
“Especially when they come down the hill from Military Road,” he said. “They don’t really need to use their brakes. That isn’t that steep. But — it depends on the atmospheric conditions — sometimes when I’m in my home, it will drown out the television. That’s with the windows closed.
“We can’t even open our windows anymore. If we were trying to talk on my deck, you’d have to stop.”
Other area residents also have expressed concerns.
Ploessl has spoken with County Engineer Anthony Bardgett about the issue. Bardgett said the only real option to alleviate that particular issue would be for the county supervisors to pass an ordinance saying jake braking is not allowed on the Southwest Arterial. Then, the Iowa Department of Transportation could install signage to that effect.
“One of the concerns I would have is I do believe you’d probably have other areas of the county, other roads where residents would then want you to address the noise,” Bardgett said. “If you open the door to one road, you better be prepared to have discussions about other roads.”
Sheriff Joe Kennedy also said enforcement would be difficult.
“My people do not have the time or resources to run around listening for noise ordinances,” he said. “Plus, when it comes to anything sound-related, it’s a completely subjective standard. Enforcing things like that is subjective upon the officer. If it goes to court, it’s subjective upon what the judge deems egregious.”
Per a recommendation from Supervisor Ann McDonough, Bardgett said he could have a decibel reading done for Ploessl, which Ploessl said he would appreciate.
But, basically, traffic is just going to continue making noise.
“This is a new highway,” Baker said. “New people are exposed to it.”