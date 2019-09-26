BELMONT, Wis. — A southwest Wisconsin skills development and leadership program celebrated a 20th anniversary with a staple of Midwestern life.
Craig Culver, co-founder of Culver’s restaurants, told attendees Wednesday during a celebration of the Community Leadership Alliance of Southwest Wisconsin that the most important quality of an employee is something he cannot teach.
“I could train all the parts of the restaurant, the grills, the fryers, and so on … but I can’t necessarily train you to be a leader,” the custard and ButterBurger magnate said. “Leadership comes from right here — it comes from the heart. You’ve got to bring enthusiasm and energy with you. And when you do that, literally it does drip down to the people around you.”
The company, headquartered in Prairie du Sac, now has more than 700 locations across 25 states.
Culver was selected as the keynote speaker for the celebration because his message aligns with CLA’s mission, according to Marian Maciej-Hiner, a founding partner and board member.
The six-month program accepts about 30 residents from Grant, Iowa and Lafayette counties annually, each of whom hail from a multitude of professions.
The program focuses on instilling leadership skills, confidence and self-awareness and providing networking opportunities.
“We wanted to build a pool of people who were willing to take on, volunteer and serve in leadership positions,” Maciej-Hiner said. “We want people to be thinking of themselves as leaders.”
Culver did not consider himself a leader and never anticipated that he would enter the restaurant industry, in which his parents George and Ruth Culver had immersed him since he was a child.
After operating an A&W property in Sauk City, they sold the business and moved on to oversee multiple supper clubs within the Sauk County area. But Craig expressed little interest.
“I just did what my parents told me to do,” he said.
After graduating from the University of Wisconsin–Oshkosh in 1973, Craig returned home and rejected his father’s offer to continue running the Farm Kitchen resort at Devil’s Lake.
“I said, ‘Absolutely not.’ I didn’t think this was my vocation, I didn’t,” Craig said. “He saw passion in me for the business.”
Only after working at McDonald’s for several years did Craig realize he wanted to run his own operation.
The family repurchased the original Sauk City A&W property and decided to rework the menu, incorporating Craig’s love of frozen custard and buttered burger buns.
“I thought ButterBurgers and frozen custard, how can you possibly go wrong?” he said. “By the way, you can go wrong.”
After opening in 1984, Culver’s operated at a loss the first year, and only broke even the second.
“All those people going on Highway 12, they were either stopping at Hardee’s right across the street … or at Dairy Queen,” Craig said. “Their parking lots are full. We sit with two or three cars. Well, my dad drives a car. I drive a car.”
The family decided to do “whatever it takes.”
“This is a story I tell all of our operators,” Craig said. “Just because we put that blue oval up there, doesn’t guarantee success. That’s true with any business. … You’ve got to drive the business and you’ve got to take care of those guests when they come in.”
Five hundred eighty-one people have graduated from the CLA program since its 1999 founding by the Platteville Regional Chamber, University of Wisconsin-Platteville Continuing Education Institute and UW-Division of Extension in Grant, Iowa and Lafayette counties.
Chenoa Ruecking, a 2013 graduate, said the program was invaluable.
“We learned about grant-writing and communication skills and it gave me a lot of confidence,” she said. “The instructors are amazing. … They really helped us think about needs in the community and how we can meet them better as a collaborative.”
Michelle Zasada, CLA board president, said the program aims to instill into participants their value for their local communities.
“It takes everyone to get involved to step forward,” she said.