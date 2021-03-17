Guide to local resources launched for new, current Jo Daviess County residents

Jo Daviess County tourism and economic development groups have created a guide for new residents. The Jo Daviess County New Resident’s Welcome Kit is a collaboration between Northwest Illinois Economic Development, Galena Area Chamber of Commerce and Galena Country Tourism.

 Contributed

Jo Daviess County tourism and economic development groups have created a guide for new and current residents.

The Jo Daviess County New Resident’s Welcome Kit is a collaboration between Northwest Illinois Economic Development, Galena Area Chamber of Commerce and Galena Country Tourism, according to a press release.

The release states that the 12-page guide is designed as an information resource for new and current residents and includes community profiles and details on housing, workforce, education, health and other local resources.

Visit nwiled.org/quality-of-life.php to download the guide.

Tags

Recommended for you