Guide to local resources launched for new, current Jo Daviess County residents

Jo Daviess County tourism and economic development groups have created a guide for new and current residents.
The Jo Daviess County New Resident’s Welcome Kit is a collaboration between Northwest Illinois Economic Development, Galena Area Chamber of Commerce and Galena Country Tourism, according to a press release.
The release states that the 12-page guide is designed as an information resource for new and current residents and includes community profiles and details on housing, workforce, education, health and other local resources.
Visit nwiled.org/quality-of-life.php to download the guide.