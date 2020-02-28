MAQUOKETA, Iowa — Police said a Maquoketa man broke into a residence, threatened an occupant with knives and then stole his dog after the man fled.
Tyler O. Curley, 23, is charged in Iowa District Court of Jackson County with first- degree burglary and assault while displaying a dangerous weapon. His next court hearing is slated for Friday, March 6.
Court documents state that Curley, “armed with two knives,” entered the Maquoketa residence of Brandon L. O’Meara at about 9:50 p.m. Feb. 13. Curley threatened to stab O’Meara, who fled the residence.
Documents state that Curley then took O’Meara’s dog and fled the area in a vehicle, but he was pulled over “approximately two minutes later” with the dog and both knives in his vehicle. He was arrested and also cited with not having a valid driver’s license.