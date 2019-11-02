DYERSVILLE, Iowa — Authorities said an intoxicated man was arrested Thursday night after he drove the wrong way on U.S. 20 between Farley and Dyersville.
Paul F. Ameskamp, 59, of Elgin, Ill., was arrested on a charge of operating while intoxicated.
Authorities reported that they started fielding calls at about 10:15 p.m. Thursday about a pickup truck heading west in the eastbound lanes of the highway.
The vehicle driven by Ameskamp eventually was pulled over between Wuchter and Sullivan roads. Court documents state that Ameskamp reported that he had been drinking about 45 minutes before the stop.
Ameskamp showed signs of impairment during field sobriety tests, according to the documents. He also was cited for driving the wrong way on a two-way highway.