PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — A coalition of health professionals, law enforcement agencies and social service workers is brainstorming concepts for a regional facility in southwest Wisconsin that could serve as a “one-stop shop” for mental health services.
Those involved say a center could provide respite for people placed into protective custody during a crisis — known as an emergency detention — and even follow-up outpatient care, employment counseling and temporary housing services, making it a cost-effective and more humane alternative to current protocols.
“This is really out of the box,” said Terri Slapak-Fugate, director of the emergency room at Southwest Health in Platteville. “I would like to not see us compartmentalize our patients’ needs so much.”
The proposal is one of three ideas the about 35-member coalition of stakeholders from Grant, Green, Iowa, Lafayette and Richland counties is exploring in response to procedures governing emergency detentions.
Those who are detained have not been charged with a crime or arrested, but are nonetheless handcuffed and transported in a squad car to a medical facility for evaluation before a potential transfer to a psychiatric institution.
“These folks are let out of my ER in handcuffs,” Slapak-Fugate said. “We are a small community. The chances of you seeing someone you know when you’re walked out into a squad car is pretty high.”
TRANSPORT TIME
During the past 25 years, several regional facilities that formerly housed patients in crisis, including Boscobel Area Health, closed their mental health units for lack of federal funding.
Detained patients now must be transferred to the Winnebago Mental Health Institute in Oshkosh, the state’s only facility required to accept them.
“It’s undue hardship on patients and families,” said Jennifer Miller-Kass, behavioral health director of Southwest Behavioral Services. “This is a time when they are in crisis.”
Including transportation and processing time, an emergency detainment can require more than 12 hours to undertake.
State Rep. Travis Tranel, R-Cuba City, in October underwent a simulated detention.
“By the time I was cleared to Winnebago, this would have taken an entire day,” he said. “There definitely have to be better ways that we have to do this.”
Slapak-Fugate noted that when patients are transported across the state, they miss an opportunity to connect with mental health resources in southwest Wisconsin from which they would benefit upon their return.
ENVISIONING SOLUTIONS
A bill recently introduced in the Wisconsin Legislature would permit law enforcement agencies to contract out transportation duties during emergency detainments, but other obstacles muddle the process.
Detainments can cost hospitals thousands of dollars, as staff must perform a battery of laboratory tests each time a person presents for medical evaluation.
To respond, the coalition is exploring the implementation of a “SMART” medical clearance system that would permit health care providers to forgo unnecessary laboratory testing before authorizing a transfer. Other states have successfully adopted such systems.
The coalition also is considering the creation of mobile crisis workers who could assist at scenes and possibly obviate the need for detainment.
However, their most ambitious endeavor is the establishment of a mental health center, which will require state assistance, coalition members said.
State Sen. Howard Marklein, R-Spring Green, who sits on the Legislature’s budget-writing committee, said that the benefits of a facility would be “tremendous” but a “complicated arrangement” bedeviled by the challenge of attracting mental health professionals to southwest Wisconsin.
It is unclear whether the center would operate within the community or as an attached wing to an existing health facility, said Platteville Police Chief Doug McKinley.
“The bottom line,” he said, “is our group seriously questions whether the people (that are) subject of an emergency detention … truly benefit from this or if there are some improvements that can be made to their experience.”