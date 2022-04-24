JAMESTOWN, Wis. — A bridge in rural Grant County will likely be closed until Monday, April 25.

The Grant County Sheriff’s Department reported Saturday morning that a bridge in the township of Jamestown would be closed effectively immediately due to concerns of structural integrity.

The bridge is located on Rock Cut Road, between Fairplay and Spring Valley roads.

An official with the Sheriff’s Department said the bridge will likely be closed throughout the weekend until workers can head out to address the structural issues.

