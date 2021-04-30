A motorcyclist was injured in a collision with a vehicle Tuesday night in Dubuque.
Krystal L. Davis, 28, of Dubuque, was taken by private vehicle to UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital for treatment, according to Dubuque police.
The crash occurred at about 7:05 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Elm and East 28th streets. Police said Davis was southbound on Elm when she struck a vehicle driven east on East 28th by Kaci L. Mills, 22, of Dubuque. Mills was pulling away from a stop sign and driving into the intersection.
Mills was cited with failure to obey a stop sign.
Davis was cited with failure to provide proof of financial liability and will be charged with driving while barred.