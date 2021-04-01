After nearly a day of deliberation, a Dubuque County jury found a man guilty of a lesser charge for a fatal shooting last year on Loras Boulevard.
Deonte WB Ellison, 26, was found guilty of voluntary manslaughter on Wednesday during his trial at the Dubuque County Courthouse.
Ellison shot Curtis R. Smothers Jr., 25, on July 2 after an argument escalated into a fight. While prosecutors argued that Ellison intended to kill Smothers, defense attorneys argued that Ellison was acting in self-defense.
Ellison originally was charged with first-degree murder, a conviction that would have carried an automatic sentence of life in prison without parole. Instead, he now faces a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison.
After the trial, defense attorneys Ben Bartels and Natalia Blaskovich both told the Telegraph Herald that they were pleased with what they called a “just” verdict.
“We felt from the get-go that (Ellison) was clearly overcharged,” Blaskovich said.
The defense attorneys said for a killing to be first-degree murder, it must meet several qualifications, such as premeditation, deliberation and intent to kill. A voluntary manslaughter charge stems from an act done in “the heat of passion.”
“The evidence clearly shows this was a chance encounter from our client’s perspective,” Bartels said. “This never should have been first-degree murder.”
In response to a call seeking comment from the Telegraph Herald, County Attorney C.J. May III emailed a statement that said, in part, “The office of the Dubuque County attorney accepts the jury’s verdict and respects the work of the members of the jury, the court and the legal process as a whole in this matter. We appreciate the efforts of local law enforcement in their investigation of this case.”
Both the prosecution and defense made their closing arguments in the weeklong trial on Tuesday.
May argued that Ellison intended to kill Smothers, while the defense said Ellison was acting in self-defense.
Jurors were shown the traffic camera footage capturing the incident numerous times throughout the trial. On July 2, Smothers can be seen exiting a vehicle on Loras Boulevard to greet his daughter, who ran to and hugged him. The girl was with her mother, Vanessa Ellison, who is now married to and shares two children with Deonte Ellison.
Trial testimony revealed that Smothers was violating a no-contact order by approaching Vanessa Ellison and her family. Smothers pleaded guilty to a charge of domestic abuse in 2015 after slapping Vanessa Ellison.
“From our client’s perspective, there was his wife that was supposed to be protected by a protective order, and here comes her abuser up to her. Here comes an abuser up to his family,” Blaskovich said. “... The police didn’t even look into the fact that this protective order was in place, and that’s on a system readily available to them.”
Traffic camera footage showed Deonte Ellison and Smothers get into an argument and fight. Ellison then fired his gun at Smothers, who twisted out of the way. The second shot Ellison fired struck Smothers in his chest, and he was later pronounced dead at the hospital.
Ellison ran into a nearby residence right after the shooting, but he left it before police responding to the incident set up a perimeter after learning of his location. He eventually made his way to Michigan with his wife and their children. He was arrested by the U.S. Marshals Service in Kalamazoo after a 12-day manhunt.
“They didn’t even consider any of that perspective (of self-defense),” Blaskovich said. “They charged him so quickly that they didn’t look into a lot of things.”
Ellison’s sentencing hearing on the manslaughter charge is scheduled for May 3.
Ellison already had a sentencing hearing scheduled May 3 regarding a separate charge that stemmed from the July 2 incident. Ellison previously entered a written plea of guilty for possession of a firearm by a felon.