An animal recently displayed at a Dubuque museum can help clear up some confusion just by living its daily life.
“They’re definitely one of those animals where people look at them and think, ‘Well, is this a plant? Is this a rock? What is this?’ So, it is nice to be able to display them and be able to say, ‘Yes, these are animals,’” said Audra Roseland, an aquarist at the National Mississippi River Museum & Aquarium. “You can see them having their polyps out eating when we feed them.”
Purple-and-blue creatures with tiny, swaying tentacles in the museum’s Rivers to the Sea exhibit are stony corals — the animals responsible for building reefs.
Corals displayed in the museum exhibit are offspring of animals kept in the bowels of the Dubuque facility that are specimens used in the Association of Zoos and Aquariums’ Florida Reef Tract Rescue Project.
MEET THE KIDS
Corals are animals made of individual polyps living together in a colony. Multiple colonies form a reef.
The Florida Reef Tract is the largest barrier reef in the continental United States, and the third-largest barrier reef in the world. In recent years, a tissue-loss disease has devastated corals in the region, prompting the formation of the rescue project. Corals from the region were sent to zoos and aquariums — including the Dubuque aquarium — for protection.
“The corals that are in (the tank in the Rivers to the Sea) are the babies of the conservation corals that we have downstairs,” Roseland said.
The displayed corals won’t be part of the restoration project, but can be used by the museum to highlight the ecological dangers facing the Florida reef.
“These corals are new to this tank,” Roseland said. “They will grow and eventually cover these rocks. It will be like a reef.”
HOME SWEET SKELETON
Stony corals can produce large reef structures over the course of many years. Reefs form when the polyps secrete skeletons of calcium carbonate.
“They will continue to produce calcium to build that skeleton, and as they build that skeleton they will produce tissues that grow on top of it,” Roseland said.
Corals can reproduce sexually, but also asexually by processes called budding or fragmentation. Through budding, new polyps “bud” off from parent polyps to form new colonies. In fragmentation, an entire colony branches off to form a new colony.
When polyps die, their skeletons are left behind and used as foundations for new polyps.
Polyps that are threatened by predators can contract into the hard skeleton for protection from predators.
“A variety of different invertebrates prey on them, things like snails and crabs,” Roseland said. Some species of fish will, too.”
LIKE THE COLOR? THANK AN ALGAE
Corals cannot move to get food. Instead, they use waving tentacles to collect small food particles.
“They take that small particulate out of the water and eat it,” Roseland said. “They will eat a combination of smaller food items. Sometimes we will feed them tiny brine shrimp, sometimes we give them a synthetic algae diet.”
The corals also benefit from a symbiotic relationship with a type of algae.
“They have the algae zooanthellae that lives in their tissues,” Roseland said. “It gives them their color.”
The algae uses light to produce sugars and other nutrients that the corals can use as food.
