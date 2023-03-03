Iowa Republicans advanced numerous bills intended to improve workforce development ahead of today’s funnel deadline, though some lawmakers say numerous social policy bills being considered could exacerbate workforce shortages.
Bills to change aspects of Iowa code regulating the work minors can do advanced out of Iowa House of Representatives and Senate committees this week, the last week this session for bills to advance out of their first committees. While Republicans and supporters refer to the bills as “youth workforce” bills, opponents are calling them “child labor” and staged a large protest this week.
Changes proposed in the House bill include allowing teens who are 14 or 15 to work until 9 p.m. during the school year and 11 p.m. in the summer — later than current law allows — allowing those with school driving permits also to drive to and from work and allowing teens 14 and older to serve alcohol to patrons at bars and restaurants.
Iowa Rep. Shannon Lundgren, R-Peosta, chairs the House Commerce Committee, which advanced the bill. She told the Telegraph Herald the bill could help both workforce and youth.
“We’ve got kids who don’t participate in any other activities,” she said. “They are eager to get out there and earn their own money. It will be good for workforce, especially them being able to learn (at work while still attending) school because not everybody is going to go to a four-year college.”
Opponents on the committee argued that the bill reversed protections that have kept children out of dangerous work conditions, such as the potential for injuries in meat coolers or sexual assault from drinking patrons.
Lundgren rejected those claims during a committee meeting this week.
“One of the benefits to allowing some of the changes is, if you are a family business, as mine is, you can rely on help from family,” she said. “I think this is a good bill. I think it does still need some work. I, too, would have concern about some of the bars in my district — and the cops know which they are — and putting a 16-year-old to work there. To paint one side as not caring about these issues is unfair.”
The Senate Commerce Committee also advanced its version of the bill along party lines this week. Iowa Sen. Pam Jochum, D-Dubuque, participated in a protest against the bills alongside members of unions from across the state, including Dubuque. Jochum said the bill was informed by the same philosophy she thinks most Republican workforce approaches use and which she disagrees with.
“The answer from the Republican majority, every time, seems to be, ‘Let’s lower the standards and lower the qualifications needed,’” she said.
Other bills aimed at improving workforce were less contentious. The Senate Commerce Committee unanimously advanced a bill to allow immigrant physicians’ medical degrees from certain countries to qualify them to practice in Iowa. Iowa Sen. Carrie Koelker, R-Dyersville, supported that bill.
“(The commerce committee) did some international physician regulation change, which is a good workforce bill, especially for rural Iowa, and will help with that profession,” she said.
Other workforce bills advanced this week related to education. Iowa Rep. Steve Bradley, R-Cascade, voted in favor of a bill in subcommittee to require school administrators to teach some classes, which supporters said could alleviate workforce strain in education. He was unavailable for comment Thursday.
Democrats, however, repeatedly have said attempts to chip away at workforce shortages with these bills would be overshadowed or reversed by the socially conservative stance taken in other bills that would impact LGBTQ+ residents.
Bills being considered include those that would bar transgender people from using school bathrooms for their identified gender and ban the teaching of gender identity from health education for elementary school students.
“I hear from Iowans all the time who are considering leaving this state, who are looking for work elsewhere, because of the radical right turn this body has taken,” said Iowa Rep. Lindsay James, D-Dubuque.
Supporters of the school bills say they aim to protect parental choice and privacy in the classroom.
Jochum said she has heard employers questioning plans to move to the state due to socially conservative legislation they see as “unwelcoming” to the LGBTQ+ people and other groups.
Democrats weren’t the only ones voicing the same concern. Koelker said she was upset by a bill introduced by a group of House Republicans to amend the Iowa Constitution to ban same-sex marriage, among other legislation.
“A lot of these bills that have been filed do impact the national view of Iowa,” she said. “It’s unfortunate. I’m not in support of a lot of the ‘anti-’ bills I’ve seen in the House.”
Some of the same bills have matching legislation in the Senate, but Koelker said she doubted the most controversial would have the support there that they need to become law.
