Five Flags Center announced a rescheduled date for a tribute show at the venue.
"Beatles vs. Stones – A Musical Showdown," will be held Sept. 25, at the Five Flags Theater, according to a press release. The show was originally scheduled for May 21.
Tickets purchased for the May date will be honored and do not need to be exchanged for new tickets, according to the release.
Purchasers of tickets to the postponed March 14 show, “In My Life: A Musical Theater Tribute to the Beatles,” also may exchange their tickets for the new event date.