Two people were injured in a two-vehicle crash Monday morning in Dubuque.
Juanisha C. Reynolds, 27, and her passenger, Shawn J. Willis, 35, both of Dubuque, were taken by ambulance to MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center for treatment of their injuries, according to Dubuque police.
The crash occurred at about 9:15 a.m. Monday at the intersection of Alpine and West Fifth streets. Police said Beverly L. Kueter, 67, of Dubuque, was traveling north on Alpine when she failed to stop at the stop sign at the intersection. Her vehicle struck the rear of Reynolds’ vehicle, which was traveling west on West Fifth.
Kueter was cited with failure to obey a stop sign.