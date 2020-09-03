News in your town

Where is COVID-19? Maps of confirmed cases in Illinois, Iowa, Wisconsin (as of Wednesday)

New executive director of Dubuque museum brings wealth of experience

Police: Dubuque man pointed unloaded gun at wife, threatened her

Local museums struggle with low attendance, limited fundraising during pandemic

For 3rd time, local Women's Night event postponed due to COVID-19

Throwback Thursday: Dubuque school prepares for final 1st day in 2005

Remote learning presents new challenges for Dubuque students, staff

Hundreds march in Dubuque in response to Kenosha shootings

Dubuque Community Schools report 1st case of COVID-19 among students attending in person

13 new COVID-19 cases in Dubuque County, 7 in Delaware County

Dubuque Community Schools report 1st case of COVID-19 among students attending in person

Hundreds march in Dubuque in response to Kenosha shootings

300 jobs safe as new owner buys Manchester plant

Buyer of former Cassville power plant property envisions grain storage

Police: Asbury man assaulted girlfriend with hammer, kicked her in front of children

21 more COVID-19 cases in Dubuque County in 24 hours; 742 new cases in Iowa

Police: Dubuque man pointed unloaded gun at wife, threatened her

For 3rd time, local Women's Night event postponed due to COVID-19

Where is COVID-19? Maps of confirmed cases in Illinois, Iowa, Wisconsin (as of Tuesday)

With government aid, local public transit rolling through pandemic

Police: Dubuque man arrested for inappropriately touching, enticing a child

Fireworks show planned for Galena

Police: Intoxicated driver hurt in rollover crash in Dubuque

Pedestrian struck by vehicle, injured Sunday in Dubuque

1 injured in 2-vehicle crash in Dubuque

2-vehicle crash injures 1 in Dubuque

COVID-19 positivity rates spike in Delaware, Jackson counties; additional death in Grant County

U.S. senator urges review of transmission line's siting through wildlife refuge

Local law enforcement reports

Officials: Dubuque County voters don't need to resubmit absentee ballot requests

Correction

'Need to stop the momentum:' East Dubuque schools go to remote learning after 5 COVID-19 cases

Trump Boat Parades set for Dubuque, Bellevue

'Dining on the Diamond' events coming to Dyersville's Field of Dreams site

Police: Dubuque man arrested for sexual assault after DNA links him to attack

Dubuque police: 3 arrested for robbery at gunpoint in Dubuque parking lot

White House task force labels Dubuque Co. a COVID-19 'yellow zone;' whole state, Clayton, Delaware counties 'red zones'

Happy Joe's Pizza returning to Cascade

Dubuque police: Man raped woman, stole TVs

Keychella Fest to celebrate Dubuque community pride, unity

COVID-19 altering local fall traditions

'Need to stop the momentum:' East Dubuque schools go to remote learning after 5 COVID-19 cases

Police: Dubuque man arrested for sexual assault after DNA links him to attack