The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:
- Daniel J. Finzel, 39, of 3510 Pennsylvania Ave., Apt. 207, was arrested at 7:20 a.m. Wednesday near the intersection of Key Way and Keystone drives on warrants charging operating a vehicle without the owner’s consent and failure to appear in court.
- Cory M. Henderson, 39, no permanent address, was arrested at 7:19 p.m. Monday at Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on warrants charging two counts of second-degree criminal mischief, third-degree criminal mischief, fifth-degree criminal mischief, two counts of second-degree burglary, stalking, first-degree harassment, third-degree harassment, third-degree theft, trespass and three counts of failure to appear in court.
- Julie M. Ramirez-Rubel, 51, of rural Dubuque, reported $5,000 worth of criminal damage at 1564½ Central Ave. in Dubuque between 11:55 p.m. Monday and 8 a.m. Wednesday.
- Manda J. Brimeyer, 34, of 1551 Bluff St., No. 2, reported the theft of a $1,200 check at about 12:55 p.m. Tuesday.
- McClain Excavating, 5095 Pennsylvania Ave., reported $500 worth of political signs stolen between 7:30 p.m. Monday and 10:20 a.m. Tuesday.
- Bethany Home, 1005 Lincoln Ave., reported $500 worth of criminal damage done to a window between 5 p.m. Friday and 9:35 a.m. Monday.