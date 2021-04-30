Dr. Bobby Koneru is an oncologist who treats cancer patients throughout the tri-state region. A story Wednesday on Page 1A incorrectly stated that he works for UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital in Dubuque.
The Telegraph Herald regrets the error.
