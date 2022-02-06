Campaign finance reports filed recently with the Federal Elections Commission show that some candidates rely heavily on political action committees or other sources, rather than individual donors in the last quarter.
Conventional wisdom would point to a higher profile drawing more support from political action committees — often national and allowed to hide individual donors’ identities — for incumbent federal lawmakers over lesser-known candidates. That can be seen with some Iowan incumbents, for instance.
U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, raised $1.42 million from Oct. 1, 2021, to the end of last year. Of that, though, $872,415 or 61% was in donations from individuals. PACs contributed $319,400 to Grassley. The other $227,498 came from transfers from other committees (this typically means other candidates’ campaigns).
That $872,415 looked a lot closer to the $864,515 that individual donors gave to Democrat challenger Abby Finkenauer in the same quarter. That made up 95% of Finkenauer’s total receipts. She also received $39,000 from PACs.
Other Democrats in the race, Michael Franken and Dr. Glenn Hurst both received 100% of their funds from individuals.
U.S. Rep. Ashley Hinson, R-Iowa, received $593,569 from individuals in the quarter, or 73% of her total $811,578 in the quarter. Her Democratic challenger, Iowa Sen. Liz Mathis, of Hiawatha, raised $508,867 from individuals, or 92% of her total.
In Iowa, Republican U.S. Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks — who would represent Jackson and Jones counties if reelected — relied most on non-individuals. Of her $533,424 raised in the quarter, 47% or $251,923 came from individuals. Another $142,120 came from PACs. Transfers provided $100,499.
Democrat challenger Christina Bohannan raised $319,724 from individuals — 92% of her quarterly total. She also received $27,500 from PACs.
In the U.S. Senate race for Wisconsin, two major candidates relied heavily on individual support, while two others were boosted mostly by loans.
U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., raised 87% or $617,872 of his quarterly receipts from individuals. In addition, he received $82,339 from transfers and $11,000 from PACs.
He was outraised on the individual front by Democrat Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, with $1.18 million. That made up 95% of Barnes’ total. He also received $43,573 from PACs and $14,670 from transfers.
Barnes was outraised in total by fellow Democrats Alex Lasry, on leave as an executive of the Milwaukee Bucks, and State Treasurer Sarah Godlewski. But of those, Barnes had by far the most individual support.
Lasry received $462,214 from individuals. Godlewski received $359,434. But that made up just 23% of Lasry’s quarterly total and 32% of Godlewski’s. Both Democrats took out huge loans in the quarter — $1.55 million for Lasry and $750,000 for Godlewski.
Also in Wisconsin, Republican second-time candidate Derrick Van Orden raised $708,355 from individuals, or 85% of his total. He also received $111,100 from PACs and $11,500 from party committees.
Democrat Brad Pfaff received $332,629, or 94%, from individuals. The rest came from PACs. Democrat Deb McGrath raised $220,666 from individuals, provided $7,826 out of pocket and received $5,400 from PACs.
In Illinois — bucking the incumbent trend — U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth, a Democrat, raised 89% or $1.24 million of her $1.5 million in the quarter from individuals. The rest came from PACs and transfers.
Incumbent U.S. Rep. Darin LaHood, R-Ill., raised just 25% or $135,698 of his receipts this quarter from individuals. The rest came from PACs and transfers.
Hinson honors longtime Dubuque mayor
U.S. Rep. Hinson recognized recently retired City of Dubuque Mayor Roy Buol for his decades of public service on the floor of Congress last week, calling him “one of Dubuque, Iowa’s, most respected citizens, and a fixture of the community.”
Buol had served 16 years as mayor, following 10 years on the Dubuque City Council, before his retirement last year.
“His leadership and contributions transformed Dubuque into the ‘Masterpiece on the Mississippi’ and have allowed this community to flourish,” Hinson said. “Mayor Buol’s service to Dubuque is a reminder that effective leadership begins with understanding the community and is best carried out through partnerships and collaboration.”
Isenhart questions Reynolds’ call
Republican Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds decided last week to extend the state’s emergency declaration for COVID-19 one more time, to Feb. 15.
“We cannot continue to suspend duly enacted laws and treat COVID-19 as a public health emergency indefinitely,” she said. “After two years, it’s no longer feasible or necessary.”
The Republican Party of Iowa lauded the decision last week.
“Gov. Reynolds has believed in Iowans to make the best decision for themselves since the beginning of the pandemic, and that doesn’t stop with the end of this emergency proclamation,” said Chairman Jeff Kaufmann, in a release. “Iowans want their lives back and they deserve it.”
Iowa Rep. Chuck Isenhart, D-Dubuque, questioned the move on Facebook, though, pointing to the still-rising new case counts in many areas, including Dubuque County.
“Still 794 Iowans hospitalized,” he said. “I used to start panicking when the count went over 300. Surrounded by sick, unvaccinated and unmasked people throughout the Capitol. Dubuque peeps stay away. I will visit with you in town.”
Endorsements
Iowa Rep. Lee Hein, R-Monticello, shared a slew of endorsements by Jackson County and Jones County elected officials last week — including Jones County Sheriff Greg Graver, Treasurer Amy Picray, Attorney Kristofer Lyons, Auditor Whitney Hein, Supervisors John Schlarmann and Jeff Swisher, and Jackson County Supervisor Jack Willey. He added Monticello Mayor David Goedkin and City Council Member Tom Yeoman.