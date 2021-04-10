The Rev. John James O’Connor was laid to rest on Saturday with a visitation and Mass of Christian burial at Wahlert Catholic High School, but his legacy will long be remembered by those who recalled his good humor, selflessness and passion for fishing, rain or shine.
Archbishop Michael Jackels presided over the funeral Mass with the Rev. Msgr. Lyle Wilgenbusch as homilist.
O’Connor was born in Rockford, Iowa, in 1933. He was a die-hard Iowan who spent his entire career as a priest in the state, graduating from Loras College in 1954, and then attending Mount Saint Bernard Seminary. He was ordained in 1958.
Father John, as he was known, served as an assistant pastor at St. Anthony Church in Dubuque and Immaculate Conception in Cedar Rapids before joining the staff at Wahlert as dean of boys, and later as assistant principal.
Ben Blatz, 32, of Dubuque, never knew a time that Father John wasn’t in his life.
“He came to our house for meals and holidays,” Blatz said. “He’d been coming since I was a baby. Even after he moved to New Vienna (Iowa), he came back to Dubuque to visit and eat with us.”
Jane Copple and her husband, Dick, traveled from Phoenix, Ariz., for the funeral. Jane, a first cousin of Father John’s, gathered with other cousins, including Judy Wollner, of Mason City, Iowa, and Jennifer Hubert, of Charles City, Iowa.
“He married a lot of us,” Hubert said, including her and her husband, Mike.
The Copples, who Father John married in 1966, recalled the time leading up to their wedding.
“He asked me, ‘Are you Catholic?’" said Dick. “I said I wasn’t, but my mother was.”
That led Father John on a hunt for Dick’s baptismal certificate at one of the Catholic churches his mother attended, but he couldn’t find it. He told Dick that would mean eight weeks of Catholic instruction and making confession in order for him to be able to marry the couple.
“He kind of rubbed his hands together and said, ‘I can’t wait to hear that confession,’” Dick said. “He liked to tease a lot. He and Jane teased each other all the time.”
“He was very down to earth,” Jane said.
The cousins told of another time when a cousin was getting married and Father John was invited as a guest. The priest who was supposed to marry the couple fell and broke his wrist a few hours before the ceremony.
“Father O’Connor jumped right in and married them,” said Mike Wollner.
Father John served as the Archdiocesan director of development of Catholic education in the 1980s. He also served as pastor of St. John’s Parish in Placid, Iowa, and St. Joseph Key West Parish during that time.
As the Hispanic population grew in northeast Iowa, Father John taught himself Spanish so he could talk with those who started coming to services. Eventually, he became fluent enough to communicate conversationally, and started running small groups to teach English to Spanish-speaking parishioners and other Hispanics in the community.
“The vestment he is wearing today was given to him by Spanish parishioners,” Dick Copple said. “He specifically requested that when he died, he be buried in that particular one.”
Blatz remembers many fishing trips with Father John with a group that included Dave Burkhart and Rick Althaus.
“We were good Germans with an Irishman,” Burkhart said. “And he let us know it, too.”
As Father John grew older, his enthusiasm for fishing didn’t wane.
“We made his boat handicap-accessible as best as we could,” Blatz said. “He wasn’t going to stop fishing.”
Blatz recalled a fishing trip to Canada that he said ranks as one of the scariest experiences of his life.
“Clouds were rolling in, and you could hear thunder, so you knew a storm was coming,” Blatz said. “We were catching a lot of fish, but I said, ‘Father, I think we should go in.’ He said, ‘Oh, we’re fine, Ben, we’re fine.’”
When the storm was directly over the boat, and the rain, thunder and lightning were raging, Father John said, “OK, time to go.”
In the middle of the deluge, as they were heading for shore, he stopped the boat and said, “You know what? I think I might put my rainsuit on.”
“So here I am, in the middle of this bad storm in the middle of this lake, helping Father put on his rainsuit, even though he was completely soaked already,” Blatz said. “I started praying, ‘Hail Mary, full of grace, please don’t kill me, I’m with a priest.’”
Father John had a standing appointment to say Mass once a year in a small country parish near Bennett Springs, Mo.
“He would say one Mass, stay in the rectory, and fish the rest of the week,” said Dick Copple.
Father John’s “fishing buddies,” Blatz included, would often join him, staying in the rectory at his invitation so they wouldn’t incur any lodging costs.
“He was very good to us,” Blatz said.
In 1993, a plane crash at a rural Zwingle, Iowa, farm killed eight, including the then-governor of South Dakota, George Mickelson. Father John, hearing that a plane had crashed south of Dubuque, grabbed his emergency blessing kit and headed to the scene.
He reached the body of one man who had been thrown from the plane, but was unable to reach any others because of fire. He prayed over the body of the man.
“I didn’t know if they were Catholic or Protestant or Jewish,” he recalled in a 2013 TH article. “But I figured prayers wouldn’t hurt anyone. You do what you can.”
Father John retired in 2018, after more than 60 years in the priesthood. His final pastorates were Saint Boniface in New Vienna and Saints Peter and Paul in Petersburg, Iowa. He oversaw countless weddings, baptisms and funerals, and was an invited guest to thousands of graduations, anniversaries and quinceañeras.
“He really was a priest of the people, by the people, and for the people,” said Dick Copple.