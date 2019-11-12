The National Weather Service reports that 4.4 inches of snow fell Sunday night and this morning in Dubuque -- a total that is higher than the city's November average.
The city now has received 4.8 inches of snow this month. Dubuque's average snowfall in November is 2.8 inches.
The snowy first half of the month comes on the heels of a record-setting October.
More than 9 inches of snow fell last month in Dubuque, smashing the previous October record of 4.2 inches set in 1997.
November 2019 still has a ways to go to set a similar record. The snowiest November on record in Dubuque occurred in 1986, when 13.9 inches was measured.
As of today, the National Weather Service's seven-day forecast for Dubuque includes a chance for snow on only one day -- Wednesday, when there is a 40% chance.