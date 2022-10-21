A Dubuque man was arrested after police said he struck his girlfriend while holding a flashlight, causing a laceration that required 48 stitches.
John I. McFarland Jr., 39, of 1323 Garfield Ave., Apt. 2, was arrested at 8:33 p.m. Wednesday in the 1400 block of Iowa Street on one charge each of willful injury causing serious injury, domestic assault with a weapon and possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts of child endangerment.
Court documents state that McFarland assaulted Tiffany J. Spark, 35, at their residence on Monday.
Spark told police that she went to a friend’s house to obtain an item and that McFarland followed her and was yelling at her. Once they returned home, McFarland “grabbed Spark by the shoulders and was yelling at her and shaking her,” documents state.
Spark ran into the basement and then the garage, where McFarland followed her. Spark tried to hug McFarland and apologize, but he punched her in the face while holding a metal flashlight, documents state.
Spark sustained a “severe laceration” and a black eye, documents state. The wound required 48 stitches.
A roommate told police that Spark’s two children were present at the time of the assault.
Police reported finding drug paraphernalia on McFarland when they arrested him. When questioned, he said he “raised his hand to strike Spark away and didn’t realize he had the flashlight in his hand,” documents state.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.