A Dubuque man was arrested after police said he struck his girlfriend while holding a flashlight, causing a laceration that required 48 stitches.

John I. McFarland Jr., 39, of 1323 Garfield Ave., Apt. 2, was arrested at 8:33 p.m. Wednesday in the 1400 block of Iowa Street on one charge each of willful injury causing serious injury, domestic assault with a weapon and possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts of child endangerment.

