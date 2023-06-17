Standing outside the Dubuque office of St. Mark Youth Enrichment on Friday, Sydney Williams clutched a spray bottle in one hand and carefully studied the white T-shirt hanging on the fence in front of her.
After a moment’s thought, the 10-year-old used the spray bottle to coat the plastic glove on her left hand in red dye, then pressed her hand to the white fabric.
A slightly drippy but recognizable red handprint remained as she lifted her hand. Smiling, Sydney added a few more squirts of red dye around the handprint on the shirt.
“It’s like a spooky Halloween dream,” she said.
Sydney is one of more than 80 students attending St. Mark’s Heroes Camp. The program, open to students entering kindergarten through fifth grade, kicked off this week and runs through July 26.
The camp focuses on social emotional learning and academic skills like literacy, as well as fun activities like the tie-dyeing in which Sydney was participating on Friday.
“They’re learning, but they’re having so much fun, they don’t realize they’re learning,” said Jon Aguilar, content coordinator at St. Mark.
According to St. Mark Director of Programs Amelia Foley, 84 students are registered for the Heroes Camp in Dubuque this summer, with another 34 enrolled in the organization’s Western Dubuque camp in Dyersville, Iowa.
Dubuque students in third through fifth grades can choose a themed class for their camp: “Nature Navigators,” “Foodology” and “Project STEAM.” In Dyersville, the “Project STEAM” class is open to incoming second- and third-graders, while “Nature Navigators” is open to incoming fourth- and fifth-graders.
“We try and hit all those goals to make sure each kid has free time, playtime, academic learning time and time to form relationships with other kids,” Foley said.
On Friday, the students in the Dubuque “Nature Navigators” group listened as Program Coordinator Kelz Schmidt explained the tie-dyeing process.
“Yesterday, I was hearing some awesome communication and some really positive words, and everyone was being very polite,” Schmidt said. “Let’s go ahead and do that again today.”
Odin Stechman, 7, covered his shirt with a trail of light green splotches in various sizes.
“I’m going to make it a nature theme,” he said.
Sydney, meanwhile, had moved on to the back of her shirt. She added another red handprint, then mixed in some green as well.
“The back is going to be happy, with red and green, like Christmas,” she said.
Sydney, who has attended the Heroes summer program since kindergarten, said she enjoys the community that campers create.
“I like meeting new people and meeting up with old friends,” she said.
Throughout the summer, participating students will take field trips to local places like National Mississippi River Museum and Aquarium, Dubuque Arboretum and Botanical Gardens, Captured on Canvas, Four Mounds and more. They will wear their tie-dyed T-shirts on those trips.
“Those are some of my favorite days to tag along, because you can see them conquering those big fears and learning to work together in a team,” Aguilar said.
Arlow Grove, 10, has attended the Heroes Camp for several years and said she particularly enjoys the field trips.
“It’s just something I can do during the day, so I don’t have to sit around at home,” she said.