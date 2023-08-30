Police said a man faces multiple weapons and drug charges after gunfire in Dubuque.

Tanner S. Ruble, 25, of 8271/2 Garfield Ave., was arrested at 10:33 a.m. Sunday at his residence on charges of reckless use of a firearm, control of a firearm by a felon, possession of marijuana with intent to deliver, failure to affix a drug stamp, possession of drug paraphernalia and unlawful possession of prescription drugs.

