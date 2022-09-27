A Dubuque Regional Airport and Dubuque Area Chamber of Commerce team pitched a $1 million-maximum, two-year agreement with an ultra-low-cost airline to provide four weekly flights to Florida from Dubuque Regional Airport, following American Airlines’ departure.
Airport Executive Director Todd Dalsing and Dubuque Area Chamber of Commerce President Molly Grover told the Dubuque County Board of Supervisors on Monday that they are in ongoing negotiations with an interested bargain airline to provide the flights. Their proposal would use up to $250,000 per year of Dubuque County’s remaining funds from the American Rescue Plan Act for two years, plus an equal match from the City of Dubuque.
American Airlines ended commercial air service between Dubuque Regional Airport and Chicago O’Hare International Airport on Sept. 6, basing the decision on an international pilot shortage, due in part to decisions early in the COVID-19 pandemic.
Dalsing told supervisors the proposed deal would get four flights per week — two to Orlando, Fla., and two to Fort Myers, Fla., on a 737 aircraft with a maximum seating capacity of 189 passengers. He said that studies conducted by the Dubuque County Air Service Task Force showed 38,000 annual passengers from the Dubuque airport’s “catchment area,” of a 40-mile radius, to Florida.
“From our true market estimate data, to Orlando in 2021, there were just under 21,000 passengers,” he said. “To Fort Myers, just over 16,700 passengers. Out of our top 25, 1 is Orlando, number 4 is Fort Myers, for our destinations. Another 53,000 passengers flew to other Florida destinations.”
Grover said the move would also keep Dubuque as a player in future discussions with other airlines.
“The ARPA grant will restore commercial air service and regain passenger traffic — really important perception and gets us points on the board, gets us back in the game,” she said. “There are real jobs and payroll and tidal economic output that will be impacted.”
Dalsing said the deal would also keep Dubuque Regional Airport eligible for the Federal Aviation Administration’s Airport Improvement Plan program, which provides $1 million annually for airport infrastructure upkeep and improvements.
For that, though, the undisclosed bargain airline would require a $1 million minimum revenue guarantee for the two-year period. That would not mean the City and County would have to pay $1 million, but that if ticket sales don’t earn that, the entities would foot the bill.
Supervisor Ann McDonough voiced cautious support for the notion, along with uncertainty for the financial logistics.
“We’ve never tried something like this before,” she said. “My concern is that this will need to be some kind of ‘budgetable’ number for us.”
After the meeting, Supervisor Harley Pothoff said some support seemed unavoidable.
“Doing nothing, obviously, is not going to help us,” he said. “This would buy us two years. Hopefully by then this pilot shortage will get eased up some, so we can get a legacy carrier in.”
Supervisor Jay Wickham focused on asking Dalsing to highlight the plan keeping the airport eligible for the FAA funding.
Grover said she would give the same request to the Dubuque City Council on Oct. 3.
