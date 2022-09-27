A Dubuque Regional Airport and Dubuque Area Chamber of Commerce team pitched a $1 million-maximum, two-year agreement with an ultra-low-cost airline to provide four weekly flights to Florida from Dubuque Regional Airport, following American Airlines’ departure.

Airport Executive Director Todd Dalsing and Dubuque Area Chamber of Commerce President Molly Grover told the Dubuque County Board of Supervisors on Monday that they are in ongoing negotiations with an interested bargain airline to provide the flights. Their proposal would use up to $250,000 per year of Dubuque County’s remaining funds from the American Rescue Plan Act for two years, plus an equal match from the City of Dubuque.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.