Police said a child was injured when an intoxicated driver ran a stop sign and struck a vehicle, causing it to strike a residence in Dubuque. The intoxicated driver then left the scene but was later arrested, authorities said. 

Jamare R. Lankston, 9, of Chicago, sustained an abrasion to his left knee that was bleeding but was not immediately transported to a hospital for treatment, according to court documents and Dubuque police.

Recommended for you