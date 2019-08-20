PRAIRIE DU CHIEN, Wis. – Southwest Wisconsin will have a representative on the Governor’s Task Force on Caregiving.
Jane Bushnell, vice president of Knapp’s Development, Inc., of Prairie du Chien, is one of 29 members appointed by Gov. Tony Evers to serve on the task force, according to a press release.
The release states that the goal of the task force is to analyze strategies to attract and retain a strong direct-care workforce and support families providing caregiving supports and services.
Evers created the task force by executive order in February. The group’s first meeting is scheduled for Wednesday, Sept. 25.